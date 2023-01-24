Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
Florida lawmakers: Find a scrap of compassion and pass fentanyl test-strip bill | Opinion
The smartest kids in the world can make ill-considered decisions on impulse. With fentanyl, there may not be a second chance, the Editorial Board writes.
DeSantis came to Miami to fight bail reform. Hours later, judge agrees to back off
Gov. Ron DeSantis warns he’ll block “rogue” judges from going soft on crime. Message received.
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Shouldn't Require Unanimous Juries for Death Sentences
While addressing a gathering of law enforcement officers on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said he hopes to change state law to make it easier to execute convicted criminals. Calling it "one of the things we have to address," DeSantis said that a "supermajority" of jurors ought to...
TV News Anchor Suggests That DeSantis Shouldn’t “Cross Trump” and Should Wait Until 2026 When He Won’t Face “The Champ”
Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't yet confirmed (or denied) that he'll be running for President on behalf of the Republican party in 2024, but that hasn't stopped politicians, commentators and the media from offering him campaign advice.
Florida, land of scams, strikes again. This time, it’s fake nursing degrees | Opinion
Scheme capitalized on the nursing shortage that has been worsened by COVID, a particularly heartless calculation, even in Florida, the Editorial Board writes.
Florida schools start removing books amid reviews prompted by limits in law
The big story: School districts across Florida have grappled with the state’s new law regarding the selection of library books, and the associated training required for media specialists. Many educators have complained that the vague language makes it difficult to know what books they can keep available for students....
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
Florida educators face possible felony for violating new state law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is in the process of reviewing all material in classroom libraries to stay compliant with a new state law signed by the governor last year under House Bill 1467. Some teachers said they’ve been told to temporarily pack up their books until they can be certified.
Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles
(The Center Square) —The Florida Senate Committee of Transportation met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery. According to Committee Chair Sen....
Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools
Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
DeSantis Honored With Same Award as Lincoln Sparks Anger: 'This Is Wrong'
The Florida governor's policies on race in education sparked backlash from community members.
DeSantis team hits back at Politico for 'intentionally misleading' headline: 'Media malpractice'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw fired back at Politico, accusing the outlet of "media malpractice" for running a misleading headline.
Advocate
Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense
Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
Republican-led voucher expansion could steer $2.4 billion from Florida public schools
TALLAHASSEE – A proposed massive expansion of Florida’s private school voucher program easily cleared its first House stop Thursday, despite drawing blistering criticism that it would drain billions of dollars of needed cash from public schools used by 2.9 million students. Analysts estimate the “universal choice” plan backed by House Speaker Paul Renner could result...
Comments / 0