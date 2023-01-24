Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist defending mom from boyfriend

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend.

Samuel Ryan faces several charges, including Physical Abuse of a Child. Investigators said that the child witnessed their mom being assaulted by the 27-year-old inside of a parked car. She got away.

The 12-year-old and a friend, who was also 12, helped the mom inside. The kids tried to hold the door closed, but Ryan allegedly forced his way in. That is when the child’s wrist was broken, according to police.

Ryan was arrested the next day. He is being held in the Rock County Jail.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

