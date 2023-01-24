ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury

The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
FOX Sports

Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line

TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs' Matthews out at least 3 weeks with knee injury

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee. The team announced the reigning MVP's anticipated absence Friday, two days after Matthews was injured in Toronto's victory against the New York Rangers. Matthews is expected to miss at least six games and could...
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Järnkrok Providing Great Value and Versatility

When a lot of the Toronto Maple Leafs depth pieces left in free agency, there were many questions as to who could fill the void left by the absence of Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase. Both players were bottom-six forwards, but were given the opportunity to succeed and thrive in a top-six role when they were called upon to do so.
FOX Sports

Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Canadiens, Trade Deadline & More

It was another week of storylines and more games against potential trade targets for the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, a goalie reaches a milestone, the Black and Gold get an up-close look at a potential trade target, the rivalry between two Original Six teams sees the first matchup of 2022-23, and more.
BOSTON, MA

