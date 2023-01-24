Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
yourcentralvalley.com
Educator of the Week: Mr. Singh of Sequoia High School
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – He teaches classroom lessons and life lessons. This week’s Educator of the Week comes from Tulare County, where the focus is on the future and not the past. A proud moment for Mr. Rajbir Singh of Visalia’s Sequoia High School. He was honored as...
yourcentralvalley.com
Valley Life Charter: Learning with leadership
Valley Life Charter School is a small K-8 charter school in Visalia with the mission “to provide a rigorous educational program emphasizing academics, leadership, and visual and performing arts.”. Lori Lackey the Superintendent Principal at Valley Life gave us a tour of the school and a peek into how...
thesungazette.com
Local Visalian claims title of “Businessperson of the Year”
VISALIA – After years of building up his co-founded business The Source LGBT+ Center, Nick Vargas was recognized as Businessperson of the Year, making him the first out gay man to receive the honor. Vargas received the award at the chamber’s annual awards gala on Jan. 20. Co-founder and...
sjvsun.com
Fresno, Madera launch annual homeless count as crisis deepens
The annual point-in-time count by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is currently underway, which will give the community in both counties an idea of how many people are living on the streets at the moment. This week’s count marks the second year in a row the continuum has organized volunteers...
As certain CalFresh benefits are set to expire, food banks already inundated
With grocery store prices already historically high, time is almost up for people who have been using increased benefits brought on by the pandemic.
GV Wire
These Kids Have Been Tardy Every Day Since School Started in August. Who’s to Blame?
More than 200 students attending Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno have been arriving late to school since the start of the school year. And it’s not just Computech — students at Fresno Unified’s other magnet schools and special education students “have suffered from an unacceptable bus delivery tardy rate,” transportation manager Paul Rosencrans acknowledged in a memo to School Board members last week.
thesungazette.com
Lindsay PD houses new homelessness liaison
LINDSAY – After an increase of homelessness in California, Lindsay had to be creative on addressing homelessness by implementing a new officer role into their police department. Lindsay native Bruce Fox is a part of Lindsay PD’s newest initiative in aiding individuals experiencing homelessness. As a homeless liaison officer,...
Fresno State Armenian Studies receives donation from estate trust
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Central Valley man keen on helping Armenian-decent students pursue their education provides funds to help the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State. According to Fresno State, Ralph Shabazian never learned the Armenian language, but always had an interest in the history and culture of his people and was proud of […]
therampageonline.com
Student Stabbed on First Day of Spring 2023 Semester
Fresno City College student, Marc Whitmore (21) turned himself in on Jan. 10 after reportedly stabbing a classmate with a box cutter on the first day of the spring semester. At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, Whitmore allegedly stabbed a classmate in the neck with a box cutter after class on the second floor of the Music/Speech (MS) Building.
thesungazette.com
Terry Sayre becomes Tulare’s first female mayor in 25 years
TULARE – After four years of advocating for individuals experiencing homelessness, Terry Sayre will now sit at the center of the dias as Tulare’s first female mayor in over two decades with a new priority of unifying the city. There has not been a female to don the...
thesungazette.com
VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia
VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
New northeast Fresno Pilates studio offers unique workout
If you're looking for a fun, full-body workout, a new Pilates studio just opened in northeast Fresno.
This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
Housing Watch: How much income you need to afford a home in Fresno
As high interest rates continue to make homes less affordable, realtors say home buyers are starting to look around again.
RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Displaced tenants wonder what to do next
Residents of an apartment complex affected by the recent flood are speaking out after being forced from their homes. People who live on the first floor of the Woodbridge Apartments on Highway 59 near Olive Avenue were told Wednesday that they had two days to move all their belongings out of their units in order to make way for repairs. The residents were told they would have to find another place to live for approximately six months, after which they would have to reapply for their units.
clovisroundup.com
EYE-Q Vision Care to welcome New Chief Executive Officer,Sandy Brown
(Fresno, California – January 24, 2023) EYE-Q Vision Care, established in 1956 and serving our community with 3 locations, is pleased to announce the upcoming addition of Sandy Brown as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brown will assimilate into this role as long-time CEO Julie Cleeland begins her journey to...
Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
GV Wire
White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter
A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
sierranewsonline.com
Chukchansi Gold Awards Team Members With $7M In Bonuses
COARSEGOLD—Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is saying thank you to its Team Members with an investment of nearly $7 million via bonuses, gas cards and grocery cards. A total of $6,874,730 was awarded to Chukchansi Gold’s 1,250 full-and part-time employees in celebration of their commitment to extraordinary service throughout 2022.
