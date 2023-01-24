Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kpcw.org
Sing J. Lee brings drama 'The Accidental Getaway Driver' to Sundance
Sing J. Lee’s striking visuals and mood-driven aesthetic set the tone for unnerving intensity, punctuated by moments of humor and warmth in "The Accidental Getaway Driver." Inspired by a true story, this is not just a crime film, but a stirring portrait of this lonely old man and his relationship with Tây.
kpcw.org
Filmmakers behind 'Food and Country' discuss how chefs adapted during pandemic
Director and producer Laura Gabbert and producer and author Ruth Reichl talk about their documentary "Food and Country" and how COVID-19 forced the food production industry to adapt.
kpcw.org
Diana Green Foster discusses 'The Turnaway Study'
Diana Green Foster, author of "The Turnaway Study," explains the prospective longitudinal study examining the effects of unwanted pregnancy on women's lives.
kpcw.org
Challenges of finding childcare with Kids First co-manager Nancy Nichols
Co-manager of Kids First Nancy Nichols in Aspen talks about the challenges of finding affordable childcare and how the city of Aspen is helping.
kpcw.org
Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director Jana Dalton details Town Race series
Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director Jana Dalton details the upcoming Town Race series.
kpcw.org
Sundance Review | FIVE SUNS | "Bad Press"
In the documentary "Bad Press," Directors Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler tell a riveting story based on the fact, incredible but true, that Native Americans subject to their tribal governments don’t necessarily have the right of free speech. The tribes are sovereign nations, and don’t follow the U.S. Constitution.
kpcw.org
Newly-named Executive Director for Mountainlands Community Housing Trust David Levine
Newly-named Executive Director for Mountainlands Community Housing Trust David Levine discusses some upcoming plans.
kpcw.org
Legislative update with KUER political reporter Sean Higgins
KUER political reporter Sean Higgins explains all that's happening with the Utah Legislature.
kpcw.org
Park City Council member Ryan Dickey
Park City Council member Ryan Dickey recaps the joint meeting with Summit County Council.
