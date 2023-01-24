Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in baseball bat beating of javelina in Surprise
PHOENIX – A video posted of a wild animal being attacked by a man with a baseball bat led to an animal cruelty arrest in the West Valley, authorities said. Roger Henry Alexander, 20, was booked into jail Wednesday on a felony count of animal cruelty in the beating of a javelina, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
12news.com
Friends remember teenagers whose bodies were found in Mesa
The bodies of 2 teens were found Saturday night in a Mesa facility water retention basin. Police are still investigating their deaths.
The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.
'It's hard to believe she's gone': Days after bodies of teen girls found in Mesa, friends are trying to cope
PHOENIX — It's been five days since 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers' body was found. Friends who knew her said they were shocked. "She was a really good person," Keith Plummer said. "It's hard to believe she's gone." Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were reported missing on January 7 while living...
AZFamily
2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police arrest man for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub
PHOENIX – A man was arrested in Phoenix for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub through social media, authorities said Tuesday. “It’s not every day that police officers come in contact with tigers in Arizona, but that’s exactly what happened,” Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
'What happened?': Bodies of 2 missing teen girls found in Mesa water basin
Mesa police are investigating after two missing teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall. Officers were called to an area near Southern Avenue and the Roosevelt WCD Canal Road on Jan. 21 at around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body in the water.
KTAR.com
Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix. The remains were discovered Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community, near Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood.
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale police say 2 more cars targeted with Molotov cocktails
PHOENIX – Police in Scottsdale said Thursday two more cars were targeted with Molotov cocktails in the past week, bringing the total to four in January. There was little to no damage to the vehicles in the latest incidents, the Scottsdale Police Department said, unlike the first two times when luxury cars were set on fire with an accelerant.
AZFamily
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
AZFamily
Driver seriously hurt after truck crashes into front yard of Tempe home
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck in a Tempe neighborhood, damaging a house. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Tempe police say the driver of a small pickup truck was speeding when he first collided with the back of another car. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. He then reportedly sped away before he lost control, hit a light pole and rolled over into the front yard of a nearby home on Duke Drive.
Car horn, firefighter's split-second decision save woman during medical episode in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — For 17 years, Josh Milne has made it his mission to save lives. “Helping people is my favorite part of the job,” he said. As a firefighter and paramedic for Gilbert Fire and Rescue, he’s had plenty of opportunities to do so. On Tuesday...
ABC 15 News
MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
fox10phoenix.com
Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened. A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall...
KTAR.com
19-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Phoenix last week, authorities said. Robert Alexis Hernandez was booked on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said. He is accused of shooting Aaron Joseph Hernandez in...
AZFamily
Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
KTAR.com
2 missing teenage girls found dead in Mesa water retention basin
PHOENIX — Two missing teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday. Officers responded to a call about a body in the water off Southern Avenue between Higley and Power roads, just northwest of the mall, around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
