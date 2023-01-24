ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

cleveland19.com

Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as car theft suspect

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week. Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release. Elyria detectives found...
ELYRIA, OH
wccsradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
13abc.com

Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
13abc.com

Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
FOSTORIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case

UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest woman for reportedly stabbing man

A Bowling Green woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. Whitney Trautman, 32, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and transported to the Wood County jail. Police were called to Trautman’s residence in the 300 block of North Summit Street, after an...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
cleveland19.com

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
LAKEWOOD, OH
wktn.com

Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified

The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
FINDLAY, OH

