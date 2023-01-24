Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as car theft suspect
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week. Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release. Elyria detectives found...
wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
cleveland19.com
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
cleveland19.com
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
cleveland19.com
Body cam released in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike: 73 injuries, 4 deaths (video)
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released body cam footage from a 50-vehicle crash that killed 4 and injured 70 on Dec. 23. One of the victims has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago...
13abc.com
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
13abc.com
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
Bodycam footage: Toledo police use Taser to save woman with knife held to her throat
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a report of a person stabbed on November 24, 2022. Body camera footage obtained by WTOL 11 shows officers arriving on the scene just after 4 a.m. As shown in the video, two officers approach a woman in a driveway. One asks...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest woman for reportedly stabbing man
A Bowling Green woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. Whitney Trautman, 32, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and transported to the Wood County jail. Police were called to Trautman’s residence in the 300 block of North Summit Street, after an...
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
cleveland19.com
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
wktn.com
Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified
The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
TPD shoot, kill man in west Toledo early Wednesday following domestic dispute; man shot 22 times
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man allegedly armed with a shotgun was shot and killed by Toledo Police in west Toledo early Wednesday, and an autopsy revealed he was shot more than 20 times by officers following a domestic dispute. TPD officers responded around 12:33 a.m. to the 5700 block...
