Read full article on original website
SANDY
3d ago
Oh doesn’t his family look nice? Don’t they look happy. The kids are lucky to have two parents. Not like the family of the women that was shot dead filming his precious movie. The wife, the mother, the one that will never be in anymore family photos.
Reply
4
Related
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
How Long Could Alec Baldwin Spend in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin could potentially face years in prison due to the on-set shooting during the filming of 'Rust.' Here's how long he could spend behind bars.
Ireland Baldwin: My Pregnancy Is Hard, And Having ‘Idiots’ In The Family Doesn’t Help
The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got candid about her prenatal struggles and feeling a lack of support.
mansionglobal.com
Amid Mounting Legal Woes, Alec Baldwin Cuts Price on His Longtime Hamptons Home
Actor Alec Baldwin dropped the price of his Hamptons estate by more than $4 million last week, just days before it was announced that he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”. On Thursday, prosecutors...
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Jessica and Ashlee Simpson look just like mom Tina in family photo
Like mother, like daughters. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson looked just like their mom, Tina Simpson, in a new photo that the “With You” singer shared on Instagram in celebration of the matriarch’s 62nd birthday. Jessica, 42, and Ashlee, 38, bore a striking resemblance to their youthful-looking mother as they smiled for the picture while enjoying a girls’ night out at a restaurant. “We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” the “Irresistible” songstress wrote on Sunday. “You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts.” She added, “Hero status, indeed. We had...
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set
Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
TODAY.com
See the sweet way Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s 7 kids celebrated older sister Ireland’s pregnancy
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin gathered all seven of their children together to congratulate big sister Ireland Baldwin on her recent pregnancy news. On Dec. 31, the 27-year-old model revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with musician André Allen Anjos, who goes by the stage name RAC.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Revealed: Handgun, Note, Bloodstained Bedding & More
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Exclusive photos of the scene where Naomi Judd took her last breath have been released, OK! has learned.The Grammy-winning country sensation died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside her home on April 30, 2022.Nearly nine months after Judd’s devastating death, the Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has finally released a copy of the report detailing the horrific scene where the 76-year-old spent her final moments.In photos obtained by OK!, a handgun can be found...
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Who Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat on Miley Cyrus With? There’s a Wild Theory It Was Jennifer Lawrence
After the video clip for her self-love anthem “Flowers” debuted, the cryptic lyrics referencing her relationship breakdown have had people speculating about who Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with—and there’s a wild theory that it was Jennifer Lawrence. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019 after years of being on-again and off-again dating back to 2009. There were always rumors Hemsworth had been unfaithful throughout their relationship, but Cyrus denied infidelity at the time. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed....
EW.com
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
Shailene Woodley went through ‘darkest’ time after ‘s–tty’ Aaron Rodgers split
Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 5