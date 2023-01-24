ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

swimswam.com

Penn State Swim & Dive Welcomes Villanova at McCoy Natatorium

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State swimming and diving concludes a streak of three consecutive home meets at McCoy Natatorium Friday at 4 p.m. against Villanova. Friends, family and fans can follow the action with a live stream on B1G+ and live results through the Meet Mobile app. The Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
swimswam.com

2023 Penn State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Penn State Swim Camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive swimming experience. Current photo via Penn State. Who Should Attend. Penn State Swim Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not...

