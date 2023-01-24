Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Related
Awesome: 5 Pioneering HV Restaurants are James Beard Semi-Finalists
It's no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some fantastic restaurants, and the James Beard Foundation, which awards one of the most prestigious honors in the industry, has taken notice. The fancy hardware isn't limited to food, either. Just a few months ago two Dutchess County, NY breweries...
5 Best Places for Mac & Cheese In and Near Poughkeepsie, NY
Mac and cheese is for anyone of any age! I could have mac and cheese at any time of day; breakfast, lunch or dinner. It doesn't matter if it's Kraft, Annie's Velveeta, or homemade, I am going to eat it all!. My friend's mom makes this incredible mac and cheese...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?
We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
Cornwall, NY Superintendent Rocks Out with Snow Day Announcement
An impending snowstorm gave one Hudson Valley superintendent a boost in creativity. For the first "big" snow day of 2023, Cornwall Central School District's Superintendent Terry J. Dade made a return to social media with his infamous snow day announcements. His first performance of the year channeled Guns N' Roses...or as he put it, Dade N Roses.
Improvements to Poughkeepsie Waterfront May Include a Dock For Swimming?
The City of Poughkeepsie has announced updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. As a City of Poughkeepsie resident, it's always great seeing the revitalization of the area, with many improvements having been made over the years. That includes the Poughkeepsie waterfront, which is a popular spot that still has a lot of work to be done. With newer bars along the Hudson river like Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill, and apartments continuing to be built, there seems to be positive change coming to the area.
Handler and Foxworthy are bringing laughs to the Catskills
Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Chelsea Handler are bringing the jokes to RW Epicenter at Resorts World Catskills in the coming months. Foxworthy will make his appearance in March while Handler is set for May.
Meet the man behind America with tour of Washington's Headquarters in Newburgh
What better way to understand a day in the life of George Washington, than to step inside of his home?
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Newburgh
Yippee. The person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley and won the third prize pocketing $100,000 is happy today. Two people won the third prize by each picking four matching numbers and the Powerball, according to New York Lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing...
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
New Waterpark to Open on LEGOLAND Site in Goshen This Summer
A new waterpark is scheduled to open at LEGOLAND just in time for the hottest days of summer. The LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen will be kicking off another season on March 31. The massive tourist attraction has proven to be a huge success, drawing LEGO lovers from all over the east coast and beyond.
tmpresale.com
Jeff Foxworthys show in Monticello, NY Mar 31st, 2023 – presale password
The Jeff Foxworthy presale password the internet has been searching for is up and available to our members!!! Everyone with a working presale code will have a great opportunity to buy great seats in advance of the public 😀. What an awesome experience is in store for you, your friends...
theexaminernews.com
Guatemalan Cuisine Joins the List of Dining Choices in Mahopac
When neighbors stop in early at The Patron Panaderia & Restaurant on Route 6 in Mahopac, they can start their day with some pan dulce that can be dunked into a strong cup of coffee. Flor Ramos, the chef and co-owner, said those customers enjoying the freshly-made sweet breads and...
Can Your Vehicle Help You Get in a Movie in the Hudson Valley?
Imagine how cool it would be to see your ride on the big screen. Just about everyone calls the Hudson Valley 'Hollywood on the Hudson' and more and more movies are getting filmed here. It creates great opportunities for people to get involved in the film industry and participate in ways they might have never imagined. A recent Facebook post mentioned how a certain car was needed for the latest film production and it might be the perfect way for someone to make their film debut.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
That Time Chris Hansen Caught Predators Near the Hudson Valley
Why don't you have a seat right there and watch Chris Hansen catch a dude trying to meet a teen near the Hudson Valley. Do you remember Chris Hansen? He may have drifted into obscurity in recent years but there was a time when his name was synonymous for justice against perverts who try to prey on children. Hansen made a name for himself in the early 2000's on Dateline NBC for his reports called To Catch a Predator. He would work alongside local crime stopper organizations to lure and catch men who may try to have sexual encounters with teenagers. People would pretend to be teenager, chat with the men online and convince them to come over while their parents were out of town. The men on the other side of the chat didn't know the home was part of a sting operation and that police and news cameras would be waiting for them.
This Unbelievably Awesome HV Christmas Ornament Is Already For Sale
Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale. There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1