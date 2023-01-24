ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?

We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
FISHKILL, NY
Cornwall, NY Superintendent Rocks Out with Snow Day Announcement

An impending snowstorm gave one Hudson Valley superintendent a boost in creativity. For the first "big" snow day of 2023, Cornwall Central School District's Superintendent Terry J. Dade made a return to social media with his infamous snow day announcements. His first performance of the year channeled Guns N' Roses...or as he put it, Dade N Roses.
CORNWALL, NY
Improvements to Poughkeepsie Waterfront May Include a Dock For Swimming?

The City of Poughkeepsie has announced updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. As a City of Poughkeepsie resident, it's always great seeing the revitalization of the area, with many improvements having been made over the years. That includes the Poughkeepsie waterfront, which is a popular spot that still has a lot of work to be done. With newer bars along the Hudson river like Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill, and apartments continuing to be built, there seems to be positive change coming to the area.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Newburgh

Yippee. The person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley and won the third prize pocketing $100,000 is happy today. Two people won the third prize by each picking four matching numbers and the Powerball, according to New York Lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing...
NEWBURGH, NY
Guatemalan Cuisine Joins the List of Dining Choices in Mahopac

When neighbors stop in early at The Patron Panaderia & Restaurant on Route 6 in Mahopac, they can start their day with some pan dulce that can be dunked into a strong cup of coffee. Flor Ramos, the chef and co-owner, said those customers enjoying the freshly-made sweet breads and...
MAHOPAC, NY
Can Your Vehicle Help You Get in a Movie in the Hudson Valley?

Imagine how cool it would be to see your ride on the big screen. Just about everyone calls the Hudson Valley 'Hollywood on the Hudson' and more and more movies are getting filmed here. It creates great opportunities for people to get involved in the film industry and participate in ways they might have never imagined. A recent Facebook post mentioned how a certain car was needed for the latest film production and it might be the perfect way for someone to make their film debut.
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
That Time Chris Hansen Caught Predators Near the Hudson Valley

Why don't you have a seat right there and watch Chris Hansen catch a dude trying to meet a teen near the Hudson Valley. Do you remember Chris Hansen? He may have drifted into obscurity in recent years but there was a time when his name was synonymous for justice against perverts who try to prey on children. Hansen made a name for himself in the early 2000's on Dateline NBC for his reports called To Catch a Predator. He would work alongside local crime stopper organizations to lure and catch men who may try to have sexual encounters with teenagers. People would pretend to be teenager, chat with the men online and convince them to come over while their parents were out of town. The men on the other side of the chat didn't know the home was part of a sting operation and that police and news cameras would be waiting for them.
FAIRFIELD, CT
This Unbelievably Awesome HV Christmas Ornament Is Already For Sale

Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale. There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.
NEW PALTZ, NY
