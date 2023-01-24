Read full article on original website
competition is good
3d ago
When Anderson says most people would have ran away who is he referring to? I don’t know a single person in my life that would have a ran from that. One of my best friends stopped a bank robber when he pulled a gun in the bank my buddy beat the crap out of them. If most of your friends run away from that situation then you need new friends.
Pulse-pounding moment shows hero grabbing Monterey mass shooter’s gun
Astonishing surveillance images show the moment a brave good Samaritan tackled California dance club mass shooter Huu Can Tran — grabbing his semi-automatic assault pistol even though he was certain he was about to die. Brandon Tsay, 26, was seen brawling with the 72-year-old shooter as he burst into the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio after already shooting dead 10 people and injuring as many others at a nearby dance hall in Monterey Park late Saturday. The computer coder told “Good Morning America” Monday that he thought nothing of hearing the ballroom door closing — until it was “instantly followed by the...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Video Shows Alleged Marine Beaten By Black Woman He Attacked In Hotel
An alleged member of the U.S. Marines reportedly named Jason Frink was identified as the man on video attacking women in a San Diego hotel. He quickly became a victim of his own circumstances. The post Video Shows Alleged Marine Beaten By Black Woman He Attacked In Hotel appeared first on NewsOne.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence
An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
Monterey Park suspect Huu Can Tran’s ex-wife breaks silence revealing she MET him in dance hall where he ‘shot dead 11’
THE suspected Monterey Park shooter's ex-wife has reportedly broken her silence after the gunman allegedly killed 11 and hurt nine more at a dance studio where they first met. In a heartbreaking interview, the anguished ex revealed she met Huu Can Tran, 72, at the Star Ballroom Dance studio when he offered to give her free lessons.
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Investigators find rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo at home of Monterey Park mass shooter
Investigators looking through the home of the 72-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night found a .308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammo and items that led them to believe he was building homemade firearm suppressors, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In Torrance
A standoff with a mass shooting suspect in Torrance has concluded after officers approached the van believed to be in connection with the suspect. It all happened Saturday night just after 10:20pm when Monterey Park PD responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Star Dance Studios on the 100 blk of West Garvey Ave.
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault
The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
SWAT team stands-off with man who shot and killed three people at Washington gas station
Police have located a man barricaded in his house who allegedly shot and killed three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington. NBC News' Niala Charles reports on the emerging details of the shooting and that police are warning that the suspect is armed and dangerous Jan. 24, 2023.
Northern CA Mass Shooter Who Murdered 7 Arrested In Dramatic Video
A gunman accused of killing 7 people in another California mass shooting was arrested Monday by gun-wielding police ... and the video is just wild. Check out this footage, released by a local ABC affiliate, showing detectives pointing their guns at 67-year-old Chunli Zhao and ordering him to surrender outside the San Mateo Sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, CA.
