Monterey Park, CA

competition is good
3d ago

When Anderson says most people would have ran away who is he referring to? I don’t know a single person in my life that would have a ran from that. One of my best friends stopped a bank robber when he pulled a gun in the bank my buddy beat the crap out of them. If most of your friends run away from that situation then you need new friends.

New York Post

Pulse-pounding moment shows hero grabbing Monterey mass shooter’s gun

Astonishing surveillance images show the moment a brave good Samaritan tackled California dance club mass shooter Huu Can Tran — grabbing his semi-automatic assault pistol even though he was certain he was about to die. Brandon Tsay, 26, was seen brawling with the 72-year-old shooter as he burst into the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio after already shooting dead 10 people and injuring as many others at a nearby dance hall in Monterey Park late Saturday. The computer coder told “Good Morning America” Monday that he thought nothing of hearing the ballroom door closing — until it was “instantly followed by the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
The Independent

Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The US Sun

Monterey Park suspect Huu Can Tran’s ex-wife breaks silence revealing she MET him in dance hall where he ‘shot dead 11’

THE suspected Monterey Park shooter's ex-wife has reportedly broken her silence after the gunman allegedly killed 11 and hurt nine more at a dance studio where they first met. In a heartbreaking interview, the anguished ex revealed she met Huu Can Tran, 72, at the Star Ballroom Dance studio when he offered to give her free lessons.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say

A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
TMZ.com

Northern CA Mass Shooter Who Murdered 7 Arrested In Dramatic Video

A gunman accused of killing 7 people in another California mass shooting was arrested Monday by gun-wielding police ... and the video is just wild. Check out this footage, released by a local ABC affiliate, showing detectives pointing their guns at 67-year-old Chunli Zhao and ordering him to surrender outside the San Mateo Sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, CA.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CNN

CNN

Community Policy