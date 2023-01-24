ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desantians will discover that he's been rejected from a substantial voting block for MORE than a few reasons! He's not going to see another term as Governor let alone stand a chance a fart has in the teeth of a hurricane as a Presidential candidate!

