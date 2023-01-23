EPDM Coatings, parent company of RVroofMagic, has brought forth a new generation of the roof sealant. “Over the course of the last three years we have made significant strides in continuing to remain the RV roof sealant of choice in the industry,” said Greg Kazmierczak, senior vice president of sales. “This included adding a mildewcide to the product in 2020 to deter mold spores from growing on the roof and increasing its tensile strength; all without increasing our costs to the consumer. Our latest development is a modification that now permits the product be applied directly over a stable TPO roof, without the need for a primer or multiple coats.”

