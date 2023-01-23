Read full article on original website
rv-pro.com
Grand Design Partners with NeuraFlash on Customer Service
Grand Design RV launches Salesforce Service Cloud, which it said is a best-in-class customer service platform designed for Grand Design’s contact center. This platform gives customer service representatives access to a single, 360-degree view of customer interactions – improving their immediate understanding of customers’ current needs as well as past inquiries. The company said representatives will also beneﬁt from a fully integrated knowledge base of articles, enabling them to access requested information faster and resolve customer needs more efficiently.
rv-pro.com
Time Running Out on Accessing RVDA Con/Expo Materials
Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the last day that RV Dealers Association members will have to access educational materials and exhibitor information from the RVDA’s Convention/Expo in Novemer. RVDA has posted the materials, which can be accessed anytime, as a service to its members. A variety of information important to...
rv-pro.com
Rina Aponte Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Priority One
Rina Aponte, senior operations manager for Priority One Financial Services, is celebrating her 25th anniversary of employment with the company, which is a full-service finance company serving RV, marine and trailer dealers. Aponte started at Priority One in 1998, when the company had just 13 employees. Today, it employs more...
rv-pro.com
RVroofMagic Debuts Newest Sealant Formula
EPDM Coatings, parent company of RVroofMagic, has brought forth a new generation of the roof sealant. “Over the course of the last three years we have made significant strides in continuing to remain the RV roof sealant of choice in the industry,” said Greg Kazmierczak, senior vice president of sales. “This included adding a mildewcide to the product in 2020 to deter mold spores from growing on the roof and increasing its tensile strength; all without increasing our costs to the consumer. Our latest development is a modification that now permits the product be applied directly over a stable TPO roof, without the need for a primer or multiple coats.”
rv-pro.com
Go RVing Launches 2023 Dealer Tie-In Program
The Go RVing Dealer Tie-In Program returns for 2023, allowing participating dealers to leverage the power of the industry’s national advertising and promotion campaign at the local level. The “Go On a Real Vacation” themed multi-media marketing campaign is geared toward outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for vacation alternatives....
rv-pro.com
American Coach Kicks Off 2023 with Rebate Program
American Coach, a luxury Class A brand that is part of the REV Recreation Group, is kicking off the new year by rewarding new customers through a new rebate program. The “Unleash the Luxury” program offers American Coach customers a sizable rebate to be used towards the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 American Tradition, American Dream or American Eagle motor coach from dealer inventory or manufacturer backlog at the time of sale.
rv-pro.com
Kampgrounds of America Reports Record Revenue
Kampgrounds of America’s 60th year of business was capped off with record revenue, with totals beating 2021’s revenue – the company’s previous highest ever – by 1.3%. 2022 registration revenue grew by 34.3% over 2019, indicating that camping and outdoor hospitality have reached a new level of popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
rv-pro.com
Google Search to Allow Dealerships to Show Inventory
According to the website SearchEngineLand.com, U.S.-based automobile dealerships will be able to have all of their current inventory viewable as part of their Google business profile. So far in beta mode, Google has apparently opened this option to all car dealerships, and in fact the program could be expanded out...
rv-pro.com
Aqua-Hot Debuts the New 125M Heating System
Aqua-Hot, an Airxcel brand that makes hydronic heating systems for the RV market, has debuted its new 125 Modular system. Building on the Aqua-Hot 125 series it created for diesel and gasoline, the 125 Modular is a complete, thermal hydronic heating system that the company said provides comfort and continuous hot water with individual components that can be installed neatly where interior space allows in Class B RVs. The compact modular components easily integrate into areas within the cabinetry, benches, seating or storage.
