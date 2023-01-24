ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Mendel’s kosher BBQ accepting reservations for soft opening

Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a new kosher barbecue restaurant in Shaker Heights, is accepting reservations for its soft opening. The restaurant at 20314 Chagrin Blvd. is located in the former space of Lucy’s Sweet Surrender. The bakery closed in October 2021, and went to auction in November. For...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

St. Patrick’s Day bar coming soon to The Flats in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new St. Patrick’s Day bar is set to open up soon in The Flats in Cleveland. The pop-up bar, located near Margaritaville, will be opening on Jan. 27. The newest pop-up bar will be replacing the XMAS bar, which was opened for the holiday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Seafood Dinner Date

Fresh fish for Valentine’s dinner! Catanese Classics is located on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cfhstigertimes.com

Chagrin Falls Restaurant Week

Lyndall Insurance and Mimi Vanderhaven are teaming up to sponsor downtown Chagrin Falls’s 9th annual restaurant week from January 30 to February 5. Lyndall Insurance is an insurance agency in Chagrin Falls that is family owned. Mimi Vanderhaven is an advertising agency, and home to Mimi Magazine, Northeast Ohio’s largest publication. Mimi Vanderhaven is located in Brunswick, Ohio, and focuses primarily on supporting local businesses.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn - Downtown Cleveland Sold

Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton – Downtown Cleveland. The acquisition provides a strong footprint for the joint venture in the Downtown market and adds Hilton to their existing portfolio alongside Marriott and IHG brands. This is the 11th acquisition for the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management to above $100 million.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List

Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio’s ever-changing dining offerings. If you’ve ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don’t expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city’s unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy