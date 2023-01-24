Read full article on original website
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Mendel’s kosher BBQ accepting reservations for soft opening
Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a new kosher barbecue restaurant in Shaker Heights, is accepting reservations for its soft opening. The restaurant at 20314 Chagrin Blvd. is located in the former space of Lucy’s Sweet Surrender. The bakery closed in October 2021, and went to auction in November. For...
cleveland19.com
St. Patrick’s Day bar coming soon to The Flats in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new St. Patrick’s Day bar is set to open up soon in The Flats in Cleveland. The pop-up bar, located near Margaritaville, will be opening on Jan. 27. The newest pop-up bar will be replacing the XMAS bar, which was opened for the holiday...
See the menu at new downtown restaurant The Centro
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
Renovated Salmon Dave’s reopens in Rocky River with new menu items
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Salmon Dave’s has reopened. The Rocky River restaurant, which is commemorating its 30th anniversary, had closed for a soup-to-nuts renovation that started Jan. 1. It opened Wednesday night. Salmon Dave’s, at 19015 Old Lake Road, is one of nine restaurants owned by Hospitality Restaurants....
Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
Competing Ice Festivals and 15 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s no shortage of things to do this weekend, whether you’re looking to have some winter fun outdoors or see a show indoors. Here are 17 great options.
Cleveland Scene
The 29 Restaurants Dishing Up Goodness During Cleveland Pierogi Week (Jan. 30- Feb. 5) and What They're Serving
From January 30th-Februray 5th, we're bringing you a minimum of 3 pierogi for $8 from some of Cleveland's most popular pierogi joints with Cleveland Pierogi Week!. Take it to the next level and pair the pierogi with a Market Garden beer for $13. Cleveland Pierogi Week is seven days of...
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Asiatown
When I heard that Mango Mango Dessert was opening a location in Cleveland, I was excited. When it comes to Asian desserts in Cleveland, options can be kind of limited. The only places that immediately come to my mind are Koko Bakery and Ball Ball Waffle (which are both great by the way).
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Seafood Dinner Date
Fresh fish for Valentine’s dinner! Catanese Classics is located on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.
Grab your coat! Activities to do in Northeast Ohio this winter
There are plenty of activities for you and the whole family across Northeast Ohio this winter.
cfhstigertimes.com
Chagrin Falls Restaurant Week
Lyndall Insurance and Mimi Vanderhaven are teaming up to sponsor downtown Chagrin Falls’s 9th annual restaurant week from January 30 to February 5. Lyndall Insurance is an insurance agency in Chagrin Falls that is family owned. Mimi Vanderhaven is an advertising agency, and home to Mimi Magazine, Northeast Ohio’s largest publication. Mimi Vanderhaven is located in Brunswick, Ohio, and focuses primarily on supporting local businesses.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn - Downtown Cleveland Sold
Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton – Downtown Cleveland. The acquisition provides a strong footprint for the joint venture in the Downtown market and adds Hilton to their existing portfolio alongside Marriott and IHG brands. This is the 11th acquisition for the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management to above $100 million.
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
clevelandmagazine.com
101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List
Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio’s ever-changing dining offerings. If you’ve ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don’t expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city’s unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some areas get nearly 5 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The lake-effect snow didn’t pile up too high in the snow belt east of Cleveland, but some areas did have nearly 5 inches on the ground as of Thursday night and that total could increase by Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Auburn...
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
