ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match returns to Casper in 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will take place July 14–16 in Casper at the Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex for the third consecutive year. “Magpul’s Governor’s Match is a summer tradition I look forward to every year,” Gov. Mark Gordon...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Tiger Rhythm Dance Team pushing to regain state titles

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — The former six-time state champions in 4-A Dance are hoping to regain their state titles this coming Friday at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, Wyoming. Head Coach Laura Christensen stated, “This group is super strong technically, strength-wise, and they get along incredibly well....
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Snow, gusty winds, cold temps in store through weekend in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and gusty winds are expected through the weekend, leading to low temperatures well below zero degrees by late weekend in the Casper area. Difficult travel conditions throughout much of Wyoming should be expected. The National Weather Service in Riverton says temperatures will be 20 to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man gets prison term for eluding police, destroying city planter and tree

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has been sentenced to 2–4 years in state prison for fleeing law enforcement and causing thousands of dollars in property damage last year. Jesse James DeWitt, 26, was sentenced to three concurrent sentences Thursday in Natrona County District Court. He had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated eluding and two counts of property destruction.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy