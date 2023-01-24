ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say

Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline

A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...

