Read full article on original website
Related
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
NBC Connecticut
Hiring Slowdowns, Manager Burnout and Other Trends That Will Shape U.S. Workplaces in 2023, Experts Say
If there was any hope during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that the workplace would one day "return to normal," 2022 dashed that expectation. Hardly anyone has made it through the last 12 months without their work lives disrupted or completely upended. Millions of people lost their jobs or...
ChatGPT Has Amazon, Alphabet and Others Worried
Breakthrough new technology could spell trouble for major companies
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Says a Chinese Automaker Will Likely Be Second to Tesla: ‘They Work the Smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
NBC Connecticut
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
NBC Connecticut
Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline
A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...
Comments / 0