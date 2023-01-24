Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis 3 month old
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-month-old girl in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for La’Lani Peaches. La’Lani is described as a Black infant, 1’6″ tall, 11 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was...
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
WANE-TV
ISP: Upland man dies in Grant County crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash in Grant County that left an Upland, Indiana man dead. Authorities responded to a crash on state Route 22 near County Road 55 East at approximately 8:36 a.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation from ISP reported that...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Snowfall totals from yesterday. The highest amount reported to us for our forecast area was 5.5″ just outside of Kokomo. #INwx. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
WANE-TV
Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
WOWO News
Grant County man dies in Thursday crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Upland man died after a crash in Grant County Thursday morning. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22, near County Road 500 East. The initial investigation revealed that Jeremiah Rupel, 41, of Upland, was driving a passenger car westbound on State Road 22. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty box trailer.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal two-vehicle car accident has occurred in Grant County on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East. The Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gas City Police all responded to the crash with their initial investigation concluding that a Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Police report death investigation underway at Indianapolis Planet Fitness
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.
Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car
LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman missing was found safe
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
Comments / 0