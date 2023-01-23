Read full article on original website
Kampgrounds of America Reports Record Revenue
Kampgrounds of America’s 60th year of business was capped off with record revenue, with totals beating 2021’s revenue – the company’s previous highest ever – by 1.3%. 2022 registration revenue grew by 34.3% over 2019, indicating that camping and outdoor hospitality have reached a new level of popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
American Coach Kicks Off 2023 with Rebate Program
American Coach, a luxury Class A brand that is part of the REV Recreation Group, is kicking off the new year by rewarding new customers through a new rebate program. The “Unleash the Luxury” program offers American Coach customers a sizable rebate to be used towards the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 American Tradition, American Dream or American Eagle motor coach from dealer inventory or manufacturer backlog at the time of sale.
Rina Aponte Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Priority One
Rina Aponte, senior operations manager for Priority One Financial Services, is celebrating her 25th anniversary of employment with the company, which is a full-service finance company serving RV, marine and trailer dealers. Aponte started at Priority One in 1998, when the company had just 13 employees. Today, it employs more...
Latinos contributed $65 billion to the Phoenix-area economy
Latinos contributed at least $65.1 billion to the Phoenix-area economy, according to a new report measuring the gross domestic product of the region's fastest growing demographic group. That is higher than the entire economies of the states of Maine and North Dakota, the report found. ...
Safe-Guard’s Executive Chairman, Dave Duncan, Retires
Safe-Guard Products International, makers of branded protection products for the RV, automotive, powersports and marine industries, said its Executive Chairman Dave Duncan is retiring. The company said Duncan was an essential part of the Safe-Guard family from early on and most recently has served as executive chairman since 2020. With...
