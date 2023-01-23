ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kampgrounds of America Reports Record Revenue

Kampgrounds of America’s 60th year of business was capped off with record revenue, with totals beating 2021’s revenue – the company’s previous highest ever – by 1.3%. 2022 registration revenue grew by 34.3% over 2019, indicating that camping and outdoor hospitality have reached a new level of popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
American Coach Kicks Off 2023 with Rebate Program

American Coach, a luxury Class A brand that is part of the REV Recreation Group, is kicking off the new year by rewarding new customers through a new rebate program. The “Unleash the Luxury” program offers American Coach customers a sizable rebate to be used towards the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 American Tradition, American Dream or American Eagle motor coach from dealer inventory or manufacturer backlog at the time of sale.
Rina Aponte Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Priority One

Rina Aponte, senior operations manager for Priority One Financial Services, is celebrating her 25th anniversary of employment with the company, which is a full-service finance company serving RV, marine and trailer dealers. Aponte started at Priority One in 1998, when the company had just 13 employees. Today, it employs more...
Safe-Guard’s Executive Chairman, Dave Duncan, Retires

Safe-Guard Products International, makers of branded protection products for the RV, automotive, powersports and marine industries, said its Executive Chairman Dave Duncan is retiring. The company said Duncan was an essential part of the Safe-Guard family from early on and most recently has served as executive chairman since 2020. With...

