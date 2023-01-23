American Coach, a luxury Class A brand that is part of the REV Recreation Group, is kicking off the new year by rewarding new customers through a new rebate program. The “Unleash the Luxury” program offers American Coach customers a sizable rebate to be used towards the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 American Tradition, American Dream or American Eagle motor coach from dealer inventory or manufacturer backlog at the time of sale.

