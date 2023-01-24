They always pay the most because it's so profitable. The Wind and Solar industry will never really make a profit because its not cost effective. You can go to any of the Wind farms and see about 1/3 of the wind mills actually working. That is because there is no available way to store the excess electricity. And it's the same way with the Solar farms it's all just a big waste of money.
The Fox says "I haven't seen a royalty check since Chesapeake sold out to Total... The Railroad Commission is no help for mineral owners and now that forced pooling has fallen out of favor, the production company just files for a rule 37 'hearing' where your mineral rights are ceded to the operator (without due process or appeal) by a kangeroo court appointed by the commission that has no legal precedence. Total is drilling on previously permitted pad sites now that they don't have to pay royalties and can drill closer to existing wells, siphoning gas from adjacent lease holders to effectively reduce (or as in my case, eliminate...) future royalties. They are routinely violating the 300 foot rule that prohibits drilling near homes, schools and hospitals without fear of reprisal. As if that's not enough, because the RRC is a governmental entity with elected officials, they have qualified immunity can't be sued for damages nor prosecuted for violating the public trust."
But, but, but I thought Biden stopped all drilling, fracking, and production.
