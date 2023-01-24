Read full article on original website
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Terror in the Streets: The Conviction of Sayfullo Saipov, the Manhattan Truck Attack KillerWilliamSalNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
travelweekly.com
New Terminal One at JFK will have microgrid with solar energy
The New Terminal One at New York's JFK Airport, under construction since last fall, will feature a rooftop microgrid capable of powering the 23-gate facility independent of the area's central power grid. The completed project will have more than 13,000 solar panels, making it the largest rooftop solar array on...
News 12
Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities
A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
longisland.com
Noema Greek Restaurant Opens in Huntington
They call it traditional Greek cuisine meets modern concepts. A new Greek restaurant called Noema opened in Huntington. Executive Chef Nicholas Poulmentis is cooking up traditional cuisine from his native Greece as seen through his own culinary lens. Noema takes over the space that used to be 7 Gerard, which...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland Cider Works Buys Time In Legal Case That Threatens To Shutter The Operation
Neighbors Fighting The Cidery Do Not Want To Post A Bond. The tortured legal dispute over the continued operations of Rockland Cider Works at the Van Houten farm in Orangeburg continued this week in Rockland County Supreme Court, leaving just about every party up in the air. At the Jan....
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never
When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience (I-95 Morning Show).
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
Orange and Rockland county executives take to the racetrack to raise money for sick kids
Proceeds from the Race For A Cause will help kids who are dealing with serious illnesses.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Stephen Ross sells NYC penthouse for a discounted $40M
Stephen Ross, the Detroit-born founder and chairman of the real-estate development firm Related Companies, who’s also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Manhattan penthouse — though not for the price he originally hoped for. Crain’s reports the roughly 8,300-square-foot aerie at the Deutsche Bank Center...
