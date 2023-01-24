ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

travelweekly.com

New Terminal One at JFK will have microgrid with solar energy

The New Terminal One at New York's JFK Airport, under construction since last fall, will feature a rooftop microgrid capable of powering the 23-gate facility independent of the area's central power grid. The completed project will have more than 13,000 solar panels, making it the largest rooftop solar array on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities

A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
longisland.com

Noema Greek Restaurant Opens in Huntington

They call it traditional Greek cuisine meets modern concepts. A new Greek restaurant called Noema opened in Huntington. Executive Chef Nicholas Poulmentis is cooking up traditional cuisine from his native Greece as seen through his own culinary lens. Noema takes over the space that used to be 7 Gerard, which...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
i95 ROCK

When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never

When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience (I-95 Morning Show).
BROOKFIELD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Stephen Ross sells NYC penthouse for a discounted $40M

Stephen Ross, the Detroit-born founder and chairman of the real-estate development firm Related Companies, who’s also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Manhattan penthouse — though not for the price he originally hoped for. Crain’s reports the roughly 8,300-square-foot aerie at the Deutsche Bank Center...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

