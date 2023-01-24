ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hiring Might Be Slowing in the UK — But These 10 Jobs Are Growing, LinkedIn Says

Concerns about layoffs and uncertainty about the future of the economy are widespread among employees and job seekers right now. Earlier this month, data from the Office of National Statistics showed that job vacancies fell in the last quarter of 2022. But some jobs are actually growing, data from LinkedIn shows.
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say

Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors to Maintain a Diversified Portfolio

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. “I can’t say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder,” he said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Southwest — The airline dropped 2.1% after reporting a $220 million loss for the fourth quarter after the holiday meltdown cost the company millions in expenses and drove up expenses. Comcast — The media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat...
S&P 500 Rises Slightly on Friday, But Heads for Winning Week

The S&P 500 rose slightly Friday, but all the major averages headed for a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. The benchmark index traded 0.2% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 44 points, or 0.1% higher.

