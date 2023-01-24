ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Chef Recognized as Among the Best in the Midwest

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids chef is being recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. Samuel Charles, a chef at Rodina in Cedar Rapids, is a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. Rodina is located in the Historic Czech Village in Cedar Rapids. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and include 23 different categories. The Best Chef Midwest Award includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Valley to hold $10 million bond vote in March

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Valley Community School District will hold a special election on March 7th, 2023 to authorize general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $10,615,000 in order to improve and renovate learning facilities. The bond project is focused on replacing and upgrading building systems...
MARENGO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
KCRG.com

Advocates for Iowa nursing home residents urge systemic change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A senior living facility in Keokuk County was fined close to $10,000 after a state report said the facility did not provide appropriate medical care for a woman who had a stroke. Advocates who work in nursing homes and care facilities spoke to TV9 following the incident and said there need to be changes in the industry.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

DRA unveils $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) – The DRA has unveiled plans for its more than $75 million renovation and expansion of the Q Casino. The DRA Board of Directors said it voted to approve the multi-year project that will also expand the casino as part of a planned redevelopment of Schmitt Island.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality

Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Thursday’s board meeting, The Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tawana Grover as the District’s new superintendent. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the interim since November. The district is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Architects host open house for Westside Library Project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is one step closer to opening a new, permanent location for a westside library. OPN Architects and the Cedar Rapids Public Library hosted the first of a series of open houses on Wednesday to get public input on the upcoming project. The new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Keto Kitchen holds grand opening in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winning business of a contest called “Race for the Space” in Cedar Rapids held its grand opening on Thursday. The KETO Kitchen is located in the Armstrong Building at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street. It is a restaurant that offers food that accommodates many different lifestyles and diets, including KETO, gluten-free, whole 30, paleo, vegetarian, vegan, and low-carb. There are very few restaurants that offer options like these, particularly for those with Celiac disease.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

People's lives and routines have been disrupted over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. Iowa City takes step to change ordinance that prohibits liquor-licensed establishments from hosting amateur boxing events. Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy