iheart.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
homegrowniowan.com
City using eminent domain to acquire Cedar Rapids man’s home; more could follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matt Robinette’s home survived Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho in 2020 and the devastating 2008 flood, but the city of Cedar Rapids has started the process of eminent domain to take his home and large double lot against his consent. The city intends to move...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Chef Recognized as Among the Best in the Midwest
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids chef is being recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. Samuel Charles, a chef at Rodina in Cedar Rapids, is a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. Rodina is located in the Historic Czech Village in Cedar Rapids. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and include 23 different categories. The Best Chef Midwest Award includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
Iowa Valley to hold $10 million bond vote in March
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Valley Community School District will hold a special election on March 7th, 2023 to authorize general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $10,615,000 in order to improve and renovate learning facilities. The bond project is focused on replacing and upgrading building systems...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Advocates for Iowa nursing home residents urge systemic change
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A senior living facility in Keokuk County was fined close to $10,000 after a state report said the facility did not provide appropriate medical care for a woman who had a stroke. Advocates who work in nursing homes and care facilities spoke to TV9 following the incident and said there need to be changes in the industry.
KCRG.com
DRA unveils $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) – The DRA has unveiled plans for its more than $75 million renovation and expansion of the Q Casino. The DRA Board of Directors said it voted to approve the multi-year project that will also expand the casino as part of a planned redevelopment of Schmitt Island.
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
KCRG.com
Iowa City takes step to change ordinance that prohibits liquor-licensed establishments from hosting amateur boxing events
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this week, the Iowa City City Council voted on the first of two considerations to change that ordinance. In 2007, the ordinance was put in place after a local bar hosted an amateur boxing match where experienced fighters fought against inexperienced and possibly intoxicated fighters.
KCRG.com
‘We’re not planning to change’: Cedar Rapids private school expects little impact from voucher law
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Students First Act, signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, is a major restructuring of education in Iowa. However, the principal of Cedar Valley Christian School predicts not much will be different for his school. “At this point, we don’t really see...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
KCJJ
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Thursday’s board meeting, The Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tawana Grover as the District’s new superintendent. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the interim since November. The district is...
KCRG.com
Architects host open house for Westside Library Project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is one step closer to opening a new, permanent location for a westside library. OPN Architects and the Cedar Rapids Public Library hosted the first of a series of open houses on Wednesday to get public input on the upcoming project. The new...
KCRG.com
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
KCRG.com
Keto Kitchen holds grand opening in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winning business of a contest called “Race for the Space” in Cedar Rapids held its grand opening on Thursday. The KETO Kitchen is located in the Armstrong Building at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street. It is a restaurant that offers food that accommodates many different lifestyles and diets, including KETO, gluten-free, whole 30, paleo, vegetarian, vegan, and low-carb. There are very few restaurants that offer options like these, particularly for those with Celiac disease.
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
People's lives and routines have been disrupted over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. Iowa City takes step to change ordinance that prohibits liquor-licensed establishments from hosting amateur boxing events. Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a...
