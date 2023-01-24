Read full article on original website
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly died after suffering a second cardiac arrest.
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley looking 'frail' just two days before death emerges
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley two days before her death has emerged and many fans have said they could see she was looking 'frail'. Lisa Marie died aged 54 on 12 January of a full cardiac arrest two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes. She was taken to hospital for treatment and her mother Priscilla said her daughter was 'receiving the best care'.
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus revealed at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus has been revealed at Graceland, ahead of her memorial service Sunday. The daughter of rock ‘n roll king Elvis Presley will be buried in the backyard of the clan’s compound, next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. She will also be across from her dad, who died of a heart attack in 1977. Photos of Lisa and Benjamin together have been placed in front of their monuments, according to the Daily Mail. Benjamin’s sarcophagus had to be moved to make room for his mother. A plaque that will go on top...
Axl Rose Performs in Dark Coat and Shoes at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland
Axl Rose gave a heartfelt musical performance and speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Rose arrived onstage to speak about Presley. For the occasion, he wore a dark black suit beneath a long black collared coat. Providing added warmth was a long dark gray scarf, punctuated by dashes of white. During his speech, Rose spoke on the pride and love Presley had for her family — particularly her father, Elvis Presley — and recognized the effort being made...
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Riley Keough Breaks Silence 1 Week After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Forever in her heart. Riley Keough has broken her silence after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54. Keough, 33, shared a throwback photo from her childhood on Friday, January 20, simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of her Instagram upload. The sweet post came one day after […]
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
Alanis Morissette Sings Mourning Ballad in Black Coat at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland
Alanis Morissette brought the power of song to the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Morissette warded off the chill in a black wool coat. The collared piece featured a wide fit, complete with large sleeves and a belted waist. Morissette finished her ensemble with several gold rings, as well. During the occasion, Morissette sang her song “Rest” during the occasion. The musician first performed the mourning ballad in 2017, during a tribute show honoring the late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington. Morissette was one...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Emotional photos show Lisa Marie Presley's family, friends, and fans paying homage to the late entertainer at her memorial
Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service was held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.
Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death
It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption. The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared...
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death
Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
