Tyla

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley looking 'frail' just two days before death emerges

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley two days before her death has emerged and many fans have said they could see she was looking 'frail'. Lisa Marie died aged 54 on 12 January of a full cardiac arrest two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes. She was taken to hospital for treatment and her mother Priscilla said her daughter was 'receiving the best care'.
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus revealed at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus has been revealed at Graceland, ahead of her memorial service Sunday. The daughter of rock ‘n roll king Elvis Presley will be buried in the backyard of the clan’s compound, next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. She will also be across from her dad, who died of a heart attack in 1977. Photos of Lisa and Benjamin together have been placed in front of their monuments, according to the Daily Mail. Benjamin’s sarcophagus had to be moved to make room for his mother.  A plaque that will go on top...
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Axl Rose Performs in Dark Coat and Shoes at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Axl Rose gave a heartfelt musical performance and speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Rose arrived onstage to speak about Presley. For the occasion, he wore a dark black suit beneath a long black collared coat. Providing added warmth was a long dark gray scarf, punctuated by dashes of white. During his speech, Rose spoke on the pride and love Presley had for her family — particularly her father, Elvis Presley — and recognized the effort being made...
MEMPHIS, TN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
Footwear News

Alanis Morissette Sings Mourning Ballad in Black Coat at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Alanis Morissette brought the power of song to the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Morissette warded off the chill in a black wool coat. The collared piece featured a wide fit, complete with large sleeves and a belted waist. Morissette finished her ensemble with several gold rings, as well. During the occasion, Morissette sang her song “Rest” during the occasion. The musician first performed the mourning ballad in 2017, during a tribute show honoring the late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington. Morissette was one...
MEMPHIS, TN
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death

It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption. The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared...
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...

