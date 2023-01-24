Effective: 2023-01-27 11:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, George and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to rise, cresting at a stage of 22.5 feet this afternoon. It will then begin to gradually fall, falling to a stage of 20.1 feet by early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO