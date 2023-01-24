ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

FBI Seeks Help in Identifying National City Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI San Diego Feild Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week. According to the FBI San Diego, a male estimated in his late 30’s entered Bank of America located at 253 East 8th St, on Jan.18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man presented the teller with a note but fled on foot when the teller did not provide any money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Law & Crime

70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring

Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy