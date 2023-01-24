Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
fishing in San DiegoOscarSan Diego, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Related
Man Argued with Officers, Refused to Step from Vehicle in Video Prior to Fatal Police Shooting
The San Diego Police Department on Thursday released video footage of the fatal shooting by two patrolmen of a gun-toting motorist last week following a pursuit in Barrio Logan. Officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers opened fire on Christopher Dearman, 37, in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue on Friday.
NBC San Diego
Man Arrested. Passed Out. In Stolen Car. Parked at San Diego Police Station: SDPD
A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division lot. Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a white Hyundai sedan with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic...
Man Found Asleep in Stolen Vehicle at the San Diego Police Department
A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division lot. Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed an unusual vehicle with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic Division’s parking lot on Aero Drive and Serra Mesa.
Man suspected of attempted bank robbery in South Bay
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank last week in National City.
Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
Jury Convicts DUI Driver of Vehicular Manslaughter in 2020 Deaths of 2 Young Passengers
A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing two young passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter. Peter John Meno, 28, faces up to nine years in state prison when he is sentenced for the Nov. 22, 2020, crash that killed Jayden Rowley, 22, of Oceanside, and Matthew Cate, 19, of Vista.
chulavistatoday.com
FBI Seeks Help in Identifying National City Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI San Diego Feild Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week. According to the FBI San Diego, a male estimated in his late 30’s entered Bank of America located at 253 East 8th St, on Jan.18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man presented the teller with a note but fled on foot when the teller did not provide any money.
Man convicted of manslaughter in La Jolla DUI crash that killed two passengers
A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing his two passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter.
Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested in San Diego crash that left Arizona woman dead
SAN DIEGO, CA — A driver was arrested after a crash that left an Arizona woman dead over the weekend. The crash reportedly occurred in an area just north of SeaWorld San Diego. According to a San Diego Police Department log, a woman had been standing on a sidewalk...
70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring
Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
Death sentence, convictions overturned from SD County crime spree in 1985
A North County family is reeling after the murder convictions and the death sentence were overturned for a man found guilty of killing three during a crime spree nearly four decades ago.
kusi.com
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
onscene.tv
Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man killed while walking on I-5 identified
A man who was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while walking on Interstate 5 on Jan. 12 has been identified by authorities.
Man caught on camera stealing solar panels from Rolando home
Amid climbing electric bills and demand for solar, a video captured a man grabbing solar panels from the side of a Rolando home.
NBC San Diego
Operation Red Rider Nets 70 Arrests, Takes Slew of Guns and Drugs Off San Diego Streets
San Diego political and law enforcement officials Tuesday announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month "takedown" of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San...
Woman fatally struck by car near Palomar Trolley Station in Chula Vista
An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a car near the Palomar Trolley Station in San Diego's Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday evening.
'Operation Red Rider' leads to arrests of SD-area 'crime syndicate' members
The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Comments / 0