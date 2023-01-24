Shocking footage shows gunman opening fire during South Shore attempted robbery; individual at large

Read full article on original website
Dorothy Brown
3d ago
good. maybe the bp will start looking into how problems these smoke shops an medical marijuana place s. r a huge problem
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Terror in the Streets: The Conviction of Sayfullo Saipov, the Manhattan Truck Attack KillerWilliamSalNew York City, NY
Related
Man, 52, whose body was found in Staten Island strip mall lot ID’d by NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified a 52-year-old man who was found dead Thursday in a strip mall parking lot in Dongan Hills as Edward Moreno. The man had no visible signs of trauma and his death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities are looking into whether he suffered a medical episode, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
Driver slashed in face during attempted robbery on Staten Island; 3 sought
The 34-year-old victim was sitting in his car at Castleton Avenue and Rector Street around 6:20 p.m. when the trio opened his car door and demanded his property and money, police said.
NYPD probes violent robbery at smoke shop in South Beach; 4 suspects sought
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for four suspects in a violent robbery reported at a smoke shop in South Beach. The incident occurred around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday inside the store at 331 Sand Lane, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Concern for teen sparks large NYPD response in New Springville: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of emergency officials responded to New Springville Thursday afternoon after police became concerned about a runaway teenager, according to a source with knowledge of the response. The teenager was hanging out inside a home on Richmond Hill Road when she called authorities,...
News 12
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
A Brooklyn mom of three is still reflecting on the traumatic experience when an Uber driver attacked her while she was on her way to pick up her kids from school. "This man picked me up like a rag doll and punched me, continually punched me," said Afrii, mother of three. "He had his hand in my mouth trying to pull my lip over my face."
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
Thieves shoot at resident in failed home invasion robbery
Police on Wednesday released images of two suspects wanted in an armed failed home robbery last week on Staten Island, authorities said.
pix11.com
Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
Man indicted in deadly Manhattan stabbing of two men, including 60-year-old doctor
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted Thursday for allegedly killing two people, including a doctor, and injuring several others during a violent spree in Manhattan. Roland Codrington, 35, has been charged with counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in […]
Man says he clung to door of his moving BMW as it was stolen from Staten Island Costco parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man claims that a shopping trip turned into a nightmare where he was nearly propelled into a pole during a carjacking last month in a busy parking lot in New Springville. When Vadim Garnovsky of Tottenville finally located his 2021 BMW X7...
NYPD responds to body found on grass next to Staten Island strip mall parking lot
— If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NYPD arrests man in stolen car on Staten Island; D.A. vows to ‘vigorously prosecute’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Eagle-eyed officers from the NYPD’s Highway District 5 spotted a car allegedly stolen in Brooklyn in the vicinity of the Staten Island Expressway and arrested the 43-year-old driver. Casique Roman, who is undomiciled, was apprehended on Sunday around 1 a.m. at South Avenue and...
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
westportjournal.com
Police: Female ‘check washing’ suspect charged again
WESTPORT — A New York woman, charged last year in a $28,000 “check-washing” scheme — stealing a check and changing the recipient’s name to her own — has been arrested again for the same criminal offense, police said. Thalia Patrick, 29, of Bronx, N.Y.,...
FDNY responds to fire at Staten Island apartment building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in Clifton on Friday morning. The incident was reported at approximately 11:15 a.m. on the first floor of a seven-story apartment building located at 141 Park Hill Ave., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com.
Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire. Authorities didn’t […]
Crashes reported due to ice on Friday morning; car careens into weeds in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car careened off the road in Travis amid several reports of accidents possibly linked to ice on Staten Island roads during the Friday morning rush hour. A light-colored SUV was seen with its front end in the weeds in an icy portion of Travis...
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
Ocean County Man Arrested After Fight Breaks Out
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local man was arrested and charged after a late night fight broke out in front of a 7-Eleven, police said. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday even, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Officer Brett Behrens was patrolling the Harbor Island Shopping Plaza when he came across an active fight involving three people in front of the 7-Eleven.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1