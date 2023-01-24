Read full article on original website
Annie Martin
2d ago
I don't care what her race is, This was some one daughter that was misused and abused by these young men..They should be doing jail time for life.. This is so sad how she died..My condolences to her family.🙏
4
diamond
3d ago
Some. Kids don’t need to leave home. She really shouldn’t have been at a bar by herself. Because of demons like those who were lying in wait
3
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged RapeEmily RoyBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
4 arrested in connection to alleged rape of LSU student hit, killed by car
Police in Baton Rouge this week arrested four men in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old Louisiana State University student who was killed when a car struck her in a roadway earlier this month.
Sorority Honors LSU Student Who Was Struck By Car After Alleged Rape As ‘Hero’ Who ‘Made A Lasting Impact'
“We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life,” the Alpha Phi sorority said of 19-year-old Brooks, who was struck and killed Jan. 16 after being dropped off by her alleged rapists. Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks...
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped...
Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
4 arrested after 19-year-old LSU student reportedly raped and fatally hit by car
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who had alcohol poisoning and was hit by a car. According to WVLA-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 3 a.m., 19-year-old Madison Brooks was...
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
'Horrific' - LSU student raped before fatally struck by car, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. — Four individuals are facing rape charges after a Louisiana State University sorority student was struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of a Baton Rouge street earlier this month. The crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m....
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi, were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to GPD, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales Police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue. Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire....
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12
A Baton Rouge bar's license is suspended after a shooting that wounded a dozen people early Sunday morning. Officials announced on Tuesday that Dior Bar and Lounge had surrendered its license. Baton Rouge bar regulators spent Monday investigating the violence at Dior over the weekend. The shooting at Dior reportedly...
Accused Denham Springs rapist facing new charges; suspect linked to separate rapes weeks apart
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police made an arrest in an unsolved rape case from October 2022, after they tied the crime to a man already jailed in a separate rape investigation. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
