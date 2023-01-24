ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Redbox but for books coming to rural communities in North Dakota

By Christina Randall
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — People in small towns in North Dakota don’t always have easy access to good books.

Workers at the North Dakota State Library are making it easier for these communities lacking public libraries to get their hands on some books.

Book vending machines are a way to get books to people who don’t have access to local libraries.

This particular vending machine temporarily set up is inside the Capitol Building is one place to find something to read.

Hard but rewarding work of owning livestock in winter

Librarian Mary Soucie says the machine shows lawmakers and state workers how simple the concept is.

The state library currently has 10 of the machines, and the staff plans to put them in counties that don’t have public libraries.

“We do provide access to books. We will mail books to anyone in North Dakota that has a North Dakota state library card. But we are hoping that by bringing the books to those counties we will eliminate potential barriers. Because when we mail you a book you are responsible for mailing it back,” said Soucie.

She says this is Redbox, but for books. The State Library is pushing to have all 10 machines installed by March.

