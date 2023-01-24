Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
mynews4.com
Pedestrian suffers non-life threatening injuries after being hit by train in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a train in Sparks on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on January 25 near the area of Battle Born and Galletti ways. According to a Union Pacific spokesman, the train...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man After Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian on Prater Way
Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks last Tuesday. Police say they found the suspect, Vincent Hoff in Reno who was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
2news.com
Deputies Seize Car in Fernley Related to Homicide Investigation
LCSO has yet to expand on how the vehicle might be related to the investigation. Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley.
FOX Reno
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
2news.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
Nevada officer rescued by good Samaritan after being shot in the leg during shootout
A Reno police officer was rescued by good Samaritans after he was shot in the leg during a shootout with two suspects while staking out an apartment.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seize Car in Relation to Christmas Eve Homicide
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) continues to investigate the Christmas Eve death of 57-year-old Fernley resident Dean Sandoval. On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, LCSO executed a search and seizure warrant in connection with the homicide investigation. A vehicle was seized from a residence...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting
They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
2news.com
Authorities Arrest Three Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
mynews4.com
Three teens arrested after multiple shot in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three teen suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carson City Tuesday night that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 911 calls of a shooting actively...
KOLO TV Reno
Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District taking bids for surplus equipment
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be accepting bids for surplus equipment starting Feb. 6. Bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via email at surplusequipment@nltfpd.net. Your bid should include your name, phone number, and email address. The District will...
2news.com
State Highway 89 Back Open around Emerald Bay
This evening, one day ahead of their projected ETO, South Lake Tahoe Caltrans crews finished cleaning up the road. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Caltrans is reminding motorists that the section of State Highway 89 around Emerald Bay remains closed for snow removal operations. The department is targeting Friday to reopen the highway. After...
Record-Courier
Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time
Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
Comments / 2