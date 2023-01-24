ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seize Car in Relation to Christmas Eve Homicide

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) continues to investigate the Christmas Eve death of 57-year-old Fernley resident Dean Sandoval. On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, LCSO executed a search and seizure warrant in connection with the homicide investigation. A vehicle was seized from a residence...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting

They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Three teens arrested after multiple shot in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three teen suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carson City Tuesday night that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 911 calls of a shooting actively...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

State Highway 89 Back Open around Emerald Bay

This evening, one day ahead of their projected ETO, South Lake Tahoe Caltrans crews finished cleaning up the road. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Caltrans is reminding motorists that the section of State Highway 89 around Emerald Bay remains closed for snow removal operations. The department is targeting Friday to reopen the highway. After...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time

Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

