NBC Miami

Stripe Tells Employees It Will Decide on an IPO Within the Next Year

Stripe will make a decision on its plans to go public within the next year, CNBC has confirmed. Co-founders and brothers John and Patrick Collison told employees Thursday that they will set a goal of taking the company public or letting them sell shares via a secondary transaction. Stripe is...
NBC Miami

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Miami

The Outgoing CEO of a Giant Autos Firm Had a Message for His Successor: Don't Be Like Me

After Akio Toyoda, the CEO and President of Toyota, announced he was stepping down on Thursday, he shared his advice to his successor and broke down his business philosophy. "Rather than try to be like me, I want you to value your individuality," he said he'd once told the incoming chief Koji Sato ahead of an important meeting. Sato had been unsure what to say and what messages to express, Toyoda explained in a translated webcast on Thursday.
NBC Miami

$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition

Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
NBC Miami

NBCUniversal Expects Peacock Losses to Peak This Year as Streamer Slowly Adds Subscribers

Comcast said NBCUniversal's Peacock will hit peak losses in 2023. NBCUniversal's earnings were weighed down by losses stemming from the streaming service. Peacock was launched in 2020 and recently surpassed 20 million paying subscribers. Streaming service Peacock has slowly been taking flight with consumers. Its losses on Comcast's balance sheet,...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.
NBC Miami

Intel Stock Tumbles After Brutal Results

Intel shares fell as much as 10%, after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline in revenue...
NBC Miami

European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started Friday's session flat, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. Investors are processing a mixed performance from corporate earnings released this week, with the start of...
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...

