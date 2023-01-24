ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Albany Herald

Clippers cut down Spurs for season sweep

Paul George scored 35 points and Kawhi Leonard added 27 in just three quarters of play as the Los Angeles Clippers swamped the visiting San Antonio Spurs 138-100 on Thursday to win their fourth straight game. The contest was the second of a road back-to-back for the Spurs (although both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Luka Doncic gets hurt, Mavericks still top Suns

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to star Luka Doncic to beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night. Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Dwight Powell added 15 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11, and Reggie Bullock...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With rumbles that the Bulls may deal Andre Drummond, should the Celtics make a call?

According to Substack’s Marc Stein, the Chicago Bulls may trade veteran big man Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade deadline; could it make sense for the Boston Celtics to take on the former UConn standout, if so? Per Stein, we ought “not be surprised” if Big Penguin is on the move pre-deadline according to his sources, noting “Drummond has been allotted fewer than 15 minutes in each of Chicago’s past 12 games.”
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Legendary basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82

Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer, who covered the NCAA Tournament and Final Four for three-plus decades and was one of the most prominent voices in the sport, died Thursday at 82. His family announced Packer's passing on Twitter.
Albany Herald

Devils, Stars seek momentum entering All-Star break

Two of the NHL's top teams will look to enter the midseason break on a high note when the New Jersey Devils visit the Dallas Stars on Friday. With the NHL All-Star break looming, both New Jersey and Dallas will be playing their last game until Feb. 6.
DALLAS, TX

