NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Tri-City Herald
Byron Young Mocked As First-Rounder By Mel Kiper
Edge rusher Byron Young is beginning to receive more attention from the NFL community. A few weeks ago, it felt like analysts were down on the Tennessee defender, but he has gotten some hype in the last few days. PFF's Trevor Sikkema named Young as one of five "under-the-radars" prospects...
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Panthers Hire Frank Reich; Interim Coach Steve Wilks to Falcons?
The Carolina Panthers have found their next coach ... and it has a direct fluence on the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers have hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role in Carolina, choosing the former pro quarterback over interim Steve Wilks, who led the team to a 6-6 record after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start.
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Dan Quinn to Return to Cowboys as DC
For a second year in a row, a perceived favorite for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy in Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is taking his hat out of the hiring ring and returning to his previous job. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news. "Cowboys DC...
Tri-City Herald
DeMeco Ryans Has a Defense Built Like Him
At the Texans’ football headquarters, only the brave called the middle linebacker by his actual birth name. This destroyer of running backs and setter of standards wasn’t “DeMeco Ryans” at the office. Nor was he “Meco,” the nickname his many of his friends still use. Instead, everyone in Houston, from owner to custodian, called him “Cap.”
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore Safe? Cowboys Coach McCarthy Avoids Answer; ‘He’ll Be Evaluated’
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday did not shut down the rumors regarding the job security of Kellen Moore, falling short of announcing that his offensive coordinator is definitively coming back in 2023. "I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy said in answer to a...
Tri-City Herald
6 Colts Free Agents Who Could Join Frank Reich with Panthers
The Indianapolis Colts dismissed former head coach Frank Reich during the middle of the season but he has already landed on his feet, and before the Colts found his permanent replacement, no less. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced that Reich — who was also the first quarterback in franchise...
Tri-City Herald
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
CINCINNATI — Fox Sports personality and avid Chiefs fan Nick Wright isn't buying the Bengals' depth heading into the AFC Championship game. The First Things First host doesn't think the Bengals have proven they can win at Arrowhead Stadium, despite winning the 2022 AFC Championship Game there. "I think...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Give Eagles an Early Win by Turning Away from Shane Steichen
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles may have gotten a bit of a break on Thursday about 540 miles to the south when the Carolina Panthers pulled the lever on the first hire of the 2023 head-coaching cycle. Former Indianapolis coach Frank Reich, also the ex-Eagles offensive coordinator, got the big chair...
Tri-City Herald
Source: DeMeco Ryans is Top Candidate for Denver Broncos Head Coaching Position
DeMeco Ryans, a former Alabama linebacker and the current defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, is the "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos head coaching position, according to a source. Ryans interviewed for the job on Jan. 19, prior to San Francisco's divisional round game with the Dallas Cowboys....
Tri-City Herald
The Linc’s Electric Crowds are Eye-Opening to Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen
PHILADELPHIA – Jonathan Gannon came to Philly for a Final Four game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff when they played the Eagles in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. He and Vikings safety Harrison Smith looked at each other during warmups and Lincoln Financial Field...
Tri-City Herald
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Provides Update on Charles Omenihu
Clarity has been gained on the playing status of 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault. What looked like a doubtful availability for the NFC championship matchup with the Eagles on Sunday now looks like a guarantee of being active. Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Omenihu at his Wednesday press conference.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Patriots Getting Compensatory Picks?
Leave it to the New England Patriots to potentially earn an unexpected win in January ... even if they miss out on the NFL playoffs. According to projections from Over the Cap, the Patriots are set to gain three picks through compensatory means at the upcoming NFL Draft. That's one below the maximum amount of four, with only the Los Angeles Rams set to earn that crucial quartet.
Tri-City Herald
Milwaukee Bucks Lose Bobby Portis To Knee Injury Just As They Were Getting Healthy
A day after getting back Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly lost another key player to injury. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported forward Bobby Portis will "miss some time" after sustaining a sprained right MCL. Portis is averaging 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 26.8 minutes.
Tri-City Herald
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
