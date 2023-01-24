ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Frank Vatrano's hat trick leads Ducks past Avalanche

Frank Vatrano collected his third career hat trick, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday in Denver. John Gibson made 41 saves and Cam Fowler had two assists for the Ducks,...
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

Devils, Stars seek momentum entering All-Star break

Two of the NHL's top teams will look to enter the midseason break on a high note when the New Jersey Devils visit the Dallas Stars on Friday. With the NHL All-Star break looming, both New Jersey and Dallas will be playing their last game until Feb. 6.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Second-period surge sends Blackhawks past Flames

Boris Katchouk, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty scored in the second period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks collected four unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Taylor Raddysh and Connor Murphy also scored for the Blackhawks, who went into the game at the bottom of...
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues

Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the fourth of his career.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy