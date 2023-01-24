Read full article on original website
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
nbcboston.com
Plane Slides Off Runway at Portland Jetport
A plane taxiing after landing slid off the runway at the Portland Jetport in Portland, Maine, during Monday's storm, forcing the shutdown of the primary runway at the airport, one of many travel incidents caused by slippery conditions. NEWSCENTER Maine reports an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia slipped off the...
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
WMTW
Equipment failure leaves part of the Maine Mall in the dark
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — More than three dozen businesses at The Maine Mall in South Portland were without power Thursday afternoon. That included the Food Court area. Mall officials reported an outage to Central Maine Power earlier in the day. Crews from CMP discovered that there was an issue with equipment at the mall and that the issue is the responsibility of the mall. A spokesperson for CMP said there was a bad feed line that caused some damage when it tripped. He said the mall would need to bring in an electrician to fix the problem.
WMTW
Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside
PERU, Maine — A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
WMTW
Maine Med reports a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling
PORTLAND, Maine — With back-to-back storms, snow has been piling up across Maine. As people work to clear their driveways, Maine Medical Center in Portland is reporting a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling. "You really want to slow down, take breaks, don't kind of rush to get...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Three Independent Hotels in New England Including Ocean Gate Resort in Southport, Maine Closes
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group closed the sale of the leisure hotel portfolio totaling 169 keys. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated, independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets.
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How’d they get that shot?
PORTLAND, Maine — When December rolls around, staff photographers from the Portland Press Herald look back at the thousands of images they captured in the previous 12 months and choose their favorites. The selections from 2022 run the gamut from happy (the joy of a high school quarterback getting...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
WMTW
Back-to-back storms brings concern to snow removal industry
LEWISTON, Maine — G & G Landscape in Lewiston has had little time to rest in between storms. Between topping off machines and fixing broken parts, the team has been busy prepping for the next storm. Owner Eric Gagnon says keeping machines active and keeping his crew well-rested during...
WMTW
Wells Couple lucky to survive second round of storms
WELLS, Maine — Sally Philibert and her husband were running extension cords from their generator — because her house lost power in Monday's storm — when a tree came crashing through the roof of her home. "I don't know what a nuclear explosion sounds like, but now...
Chief medical examiner: Death of Portland man experiencing homelessness ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street off Fore River Parkway last week a homicide. Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.
wabi.tv
Lawsuit: Mini Fireball bottles do not contain whisky, misleading customers
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - If you’re reaching for a shot-sized bottle of Fireball in the grocery store, you may want to read this. The small bottle may not contain whisky but instead a “malt-flavored beverage.”. “These are tough economic times. Consumers, Maine residents, are entitled to have their...
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
WMTW
Wayfair closing location at Brunswick Landing
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Wayfair's customer service location in Brunswick will close at the end of May when the company's lease expires at Brunswick Landing in May. A statement provided by a Wayfair spokesperson says the facility closed its operations earlier this month. "This team has joined our virtual customer service team and is now working remotely," the statement reads.
WMTW
Seal lost on shore receives care at Marine Mammals of Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A young gray seal who went on an adventure through a Cape Elizabeth neighborhood, is receiving care at Marine Mammals of Maine in Brunswick. Maine Mammals of Maine founder, Linda Doughty, says the seal was thin and dehydrated. Gray seals spend 3 weeks with their moms, and then they are on their own. It is not uncommon for young seals to venture on shore while weaning from their mothers, and figuring out how to eat fish. Doughty says, "The next couple of days he gets a mixture of fluids and a fish gruel to kind of get things going and get him rehydrated.”
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
