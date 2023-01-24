ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

nbcboston.com

Plane Slides Off Runway at Portland Jetport

A plane taxiing after landing slid off the runway at the Portland Jetport in Portland, Maine, during Monday's storm, forcing the shutdown of the primary runway at the airport, one of many travel incidents caused by slippery conditions. NEWSCENTER Maine reports an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia slipped off the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Equipment failure leaves part of the Maine Mall in the dark

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — More than three dozen businesses at The Maine Mall in South Portland were without power Thursday afternoon. That included the Food Court area. Mall officials reported an outage to Central Maine Power earlier in the day. Crews from CMP discovered that there was an issue with equipment at the mall and that the issue is the responsibility of the mall. A spokesperson for CMP said there was a bad feed line that caused some damage when it tripped. He said the mall would need to bring in an electrician to fix the problem.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside

PERU, Maine — A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
PERU, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
ORONO, ME
WMTW

Maine Med reports a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling

PORTLAND, Maine — With back-to-back storms, snow has been piling up across Maine. As people work to clear their driveways, Maine Medical Center in Portland is reporting a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling. "You really want to slow down, take breaks, don't kind of rush to get...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

How’d they get that shot?

PORTLAND, Maine — When December rolls around, staff photographers from the Portland Press Herald look back at the thousands of images they captured in the previous 12 months and choose their favorites. The selections from 2022 run the gamut from happy (the joy of a high school quarterback getting...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Back-to-back storms brings concern to snow removal industry

LEWISTON, Maine — G & G Landscape in Lewiston has had little time to rest in between storms. Between topping off machines and fixing broken parts, the team has been busy prepping for the next storm. Owner Eric Gagnon says keeping machines active and keeping his crew well-rested during...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Wells Couple lucky to survive second round of storms

WELLS, Maine — Sally Philibert and her husband were running extension cords from their generator — because her house lost power in Monday's storm — when a tree came crashing through the roof of her home. "I don't know what a nuclear explosion sounds like, but now...
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Wayfair closing location at Brunswick Landing

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Wayfair's customer service location in Brunswick will close at the end of May when the company's lease expires at Brunswick Landing in May. A statement provided by a Wayfair spokesperson says the facility closed its operations earlier this month. "This team has joined our virtual customer service team and is now working remotely," the statement reads.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Seal lost on shore receives care at Marine Mammals of Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A young gray seal who went on an adventure through a Cape Elizabeth neighborhood, is receiving care at Marine Mammals of Maine in Brunswick. Maine Mammals of Maine founder, Linda Doughty, says the seal was thin and dehydrated. Gray seals spend 3 weeks with their moms, and then they are on their own. It is not uncommon for young seals to venture on shore while weaning from their mothers, and figuring out how to eat fish. Doughty says, "The next couple of days he gets a mixture of fluids and a fish gruel to kind of get things going and get him rehydrated.”
BRUNSWICK, ME
Government Technology

Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service

(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
LEWISTON, ME

