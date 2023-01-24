Read full article on original website
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant not voted a starter for NBA All-Star game
Ja Morant's chances of starting his second consecutive NBA All-Star game seemed bleak after the third round of fan voting. Thursday made it official. Morant will have to wait to see if he's going to Salt Lake City. Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic were named the starting Western Conference guards...
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast
Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman
An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Desmond Bane Told Him The Game Was Over And Just 10 Seconds Later Dennis Schroder Stole The Ball And Lakers Won It
Shannon Sharpe says that Desmond Bane said to his face that the game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers was over before Dennis Schroder stole the ball and won it.
NBA Admits Game Changing Missed Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
The NBA's last two minute report admitted a crucial missed call in the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game
Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter
Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury
Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.
Wizards' Delon Wright starting on Wednesday in place of injured Monte Morris (hamstring)
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wright will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Monte Morris sidelined with hamstring tightness. Our models expect Wright to play 25.3 minutes against Houston. Wright's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 3.8...
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against Indiana. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 30.2 points,...
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke starting on Wednesday, Xavier Tillman coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Clarke will get the start on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman coming off the bench. Our models expect Clarke to play 21.3 minutes against the Warriors. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 6.1...
