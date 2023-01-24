ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice

Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Oregonian

Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast

Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
PORTLAND, OR
sportszion.com

NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record

Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter

Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury

Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against Indiana. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 30.2 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

