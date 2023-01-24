Read full article on original website
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Local governments in Michigan can’t keep extra cash from tax foreclosures, but state has other ways to claim money
County governments routinely seize the real estate of people who do not pay their property taxes. State law used to let them sell the property and keep all the proceeds, even if the tax debt was small. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that this was an unconstitutional taking of private property.
michiganradio.org
Judge OKs list of people eligible for $20 million unemployment fraud settlement
A Michigan judge has approved a preliminary list of the people eligible for a portion of a $20 million settlement in an unemployment fraud case. The state agreed to the settlement last year, but the parties still needed to define exactly who was eligible. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says...
Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement moves forward
The Michigan Court of Claims approved the details of a $20 million dollar settlement between the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and those in the class action lawsuit.
Court OKs $20M settlement in unemployment false fraud suit. What claimants need to do next
A $20 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by unemployment insurance claimants who were wrongly accused of fraud and then had money and other assets seized has been approved by the Michigan Court of Claims. Claimants are eligible for compensation if they received an initial determination or redetermination of...
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
legalnews.com
State praised for changes in child welfare system
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) this week shared an update on changes to the child welfare system resulting from a federal lawsuit filed in 2006. MDHHS appeared virtually in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan for the latest update, which has been tracking progress since a 2008 settlement agreement.
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Detroit News
Mich. man in prison pleads to hacking cell phone data, emptying bank accounts
A Michigan man in prison for unemployment fraud pleaded guilty in connection with using cell phone account information to empty bank accounts, the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. Johnny Richardson entered his plea Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court in front of Judge Paul Cusick, records show. He was...
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
Detroit News
Firm investigating Oxford shooting asks for more time, calls out 'interference'
A third-party investigative firm hired to produce a public report on the 2021 Oxford High School attack said on Friday it expects to have a 70% to 80% voluntary participation rate from witnesses — despite "extraordinary" interference in its investigation. The increase in cooperation means the firm needs more...
fox2detroit.com
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
Washington Examiner
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights
Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan man pleads no contest for spending stolen taxpayer money
(The Center Square) – A Michigan man pleaded no contest to two counts of receiving stolen property in the amount of $1,000 to $20,000 last week. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, was charged in connection with the theft of monies from the Michigan Department of Treasury unclaimed property division and the U.S. Veterans Administration.
Fox17
MDHHS to expand Opioid Health Home program to more counties
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced it is expanding a program that addresses opioid abuse in Michigan. The Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative delivers intensive care management and other services to Medicaid recipients who are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
WZZM 13
Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Gov. Whitmer wants a 'red flag' gun law. Here's what that means
LANSING — Gun safety measures Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for in her State of the State address Wednesday include what is commonly known as a "red flag" law, providing for "extreme risk protection orders." About 20 U.S. states already have such a law, which Whitmer sees as one element in a package of...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan to provide prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds in Michigan in an attempt to help families with rising costs.
