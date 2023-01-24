ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

State praised for changes in child welfare system

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) this week shared an update on changes to the child welfare system resulting from a federal lawsuit filed in 2006. MDHHS appeared virtually in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan for the latest update, which has been tracking progress since a 2008 settlement agreement.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees

Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
Washington Examiner

Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights

Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan man pleads no contest for spending stolen taxpayer money

(The Center Square) – A Michigan man pleaded no contest to two counts of receiving stolen property in the amount of $1,000 to $20,000 last week. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, was charged in connection with the theft of monies from the Michigan Department of Treasury unclaimed property division and the U.S. Veterans Administration.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Fox17

MDHHS to expand Opioid Health Home program to more counties

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced it is expanding a program that addresses opioid abuse in Michigan. The Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative delivers intensive care management and other services to Medicaid recipients who are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

