He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke starting on Wednesday, Xavier Tillman coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Clarke will get the start on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman coming off the bench. Our models expect Clarke to play 21.3 minutes against the Warriors. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 6.1...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) playing in second unit role for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis will come off the bench after the 29-year old was inactive since December 18th with a stress foot injury. In a restricted role against a Spurs' team ranked last in points allowed in the paint, numberFire's models project Davis to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Malaki Branham starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham comes off the bench when the Spurs are at full strength. However, they will not be on Thursday. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined due to a left quad contusion, and as a result, Branham will slide into the vacated spot on the wing.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (ankle) coming off Pistons' bench on Thursday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained ankle. While he has received clearance to play, he won't keep his starting role. Instead, Alec Burks will start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (knee) questionable on Friday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bane's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Killian Hayes (shoulder) available on Thursday
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hayes has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Nets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Brooklyn. Hayes' Thursday projection includes 11.1...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable on Thursday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After missing one game with left shoulder soreness, Stewart's availability remains in question on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked eighth in defensive rating if Stewart is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) will play Thursday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kenanrd will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kennard is dealing with right calf soreness. He has missed the last three weeks due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court ahead of the weekend.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (illness) unavailable Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) is out Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins has been downgraded after being a late addition to the injury report as questionable. Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney will likely replace Wiggins in the starting lineup, but they should both play extended minutes. Per...
numberfire.com
Denver's Zeke Nnaji starting for inactive Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nnaji will join Denver's first unit after Nikola Jokic was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Nnaji to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Nnaji's projection includes 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Maxey playing with Sixers' second unit on Wednesday night
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey will come off the bench after James Harden was announced as Philadelphia's starter. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Maxey to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams starting for Thunder on Wednesday, Mike Muscala coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Williams will get the start on Wednesday with Mike Muscala moving to the bench. Our models expect Williams to play 24.2 minutes against Atlanta. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chiago Bulls. McDaniels will move to the bench on Thursday with Gordon Hayward entering the starting lineup. Our models expect McDaniels to play 25.8 minutes against the Bulls. McDaniels' Thursday projection includes 10.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
