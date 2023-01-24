JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.

