Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
JSO: Woman arrested for traffic violation near the Loree apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an update stating there was no possible abduction near the Loree apartments, and one woman was arrested due to a traffic violation. The source of the possible abduction came from the JSO 9-1-1 call reporting a possible adult abduction. Action...
News4Jax.com
Family adamant others involved in ‘mass conspiracy’ to murder Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The widow and brother of a father of four killed last year in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach opened up Thursday to the News4JAX I-TEAM about the arrest in the case and the questions still left in the investigation.
Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail. According to records obtained by Action News Jax,...
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
palmcoastobserver.com
Undercover investigation ends in search warrant, four arrests
Four arrests were made at a house in Palm Coast as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug-related search warrant. The search warrant on the home — located on the first block of Black Hawk Drive — came from an undercover investigation, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT conducted the search on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Inside look at Jared Bridegan’s custody battle as investigation into his murder continues
Investigators continue to search for those involved in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4, Jared Bridegan. State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced on Wednesday the arrest of Henry Tenon and said he did not act alone. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Bridegan’s wife, Kirsten Bridegan, told...
News4Jax.com
Documents: Aiden Fucci got into jail fight, has threatened to kill inmates, officers, their families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jail reports obtained Thursday by News4JAX from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has been involved in multiple disturbances while incarcerated at the Duval County jail. Records reveal, among other things, he’s gotten into...
WJCL
Sheriff: K-9s searching for suspect who ran from deadly crash site in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. One person is dead following a crash Thursday in Brunswick. According to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Tillman and K Street. The sheriff's office says it is investigating criminal activity involved in the crash and...
Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
'I am in shock:' Daughter of man accused of killing Jared Bridegan reacts to her father's arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The daughter of the man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan spoke with First Coast News Thursday, claiming that her father is being set up. Henry Tenon, 61, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, child abuse and...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office respond to report of abduction on city's Southside, one in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 4:20 p.m.:. Police say they have one person in custody and are clearing the scene after responding to a call about an abduction on Jacksonville's Southside. They have reported no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. There was a heavy police presence...
JSO: Man killed in reported drive-by shooting in Longbranch area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed in a reported drive-by shooting in the Longbranch area located at Buckman St. and East 30th St. JSO reported that around 5:57 p.m., Officers responded at the 3900 block of Buckman St. finding a man suffering...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking murder suspect caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens if they know any information about a suspect involved in a murder. On Oct. 2, 2022, police responded to a murder on Wilcox Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There is a video of the suspect leaving...
News4Jax.com
Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
Traffic delays to be expected from funeral procession in honor of former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and numerous other agencies from across Florida will join the Judge Family Thursday in honoring the life of former JSO Officer Jimmy Judge. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Church of Eleven22 on Beach...
News4Jax.com
Suspect arrested in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach ‘did not act alone,’ state attorney says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Nearly a year after a father of four was gunned down in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach, police and the state attorney’s office announced an arrest in the case Wednesday. Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with conspiracy...
JSO asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside. Police say on Jan. 4, officers responded to a burglary in the 1400 block of McDuff Avenue. Police say surveillance video captured the pictured suspects while inside the business. If...
YAHOO!
Jacksonville Beach police make arrest in Jared Bridegan death. They say suspect did not act alone
Nearly a year after the ambush hit on a St. Augustine father after dropping off two of his children to his ex-wife in Jacksonville Beach, Police Chief Gene Paul Smith announced an arrest of a 61-year-old felon. But State Attorney Melissa Nelson said he did not act alone in the death of 33-year-old Jared Bridegan.
News4Jax.com
Defense wants statements by man charged in Nassau County woman’s death thrown out
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Attorneys for Shawn Whigham, the man charged with murder in the death of 73-year-old Colleen Potts, are asking for an admission made by their client during an interrogation to be thrown out. Whigham has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the...
