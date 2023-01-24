ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Undercover investigation ends in search warrant, four arrests

Four arrests were made at a house in Palm Coast as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug-related search warrant. The search warrant on the home — located on the first block of Black Hawk Drive — came from an undercover investigation, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT conducted the search on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
PALM COAST, FL
First Coast News

Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

