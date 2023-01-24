Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Bowling (1/26): Denison-Schleswig beats Harlan
(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig continued their winning ways with a conference win over Harlan Thursday night. Top score: Colton Owens, Clarinda (384) Runner-up: Grant Barr, Clarinda (369) Other Clarinda scores: Levi Wise 363, Tyson Bramble 306, Ronnie Weidman 296, Owen Johnson 283. Lenox scores: Brandon Cox 362, Jayden Stephens 323, Patton...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/26): Clarinda beats East Mills, CAM fends off Stanton, Johnson-Brock beats Sacred Heart
(KMAland) -- Clarinda held off East Mills, CAM won a fun one with Stanton, Exira-EHK rolled and Johnson-Brock beat Falls City Sacred Heart in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday. NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Heartland Christian 57 Whiting 11. The Eagles had a balanced effort, led by eight points from...
kmaland.com
St. Albert, LC move up in IGHSAU state rankigns
(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Lewis Central both moved up in the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Woodbine, Underwood, Treynor, Harlan and Sioux City East are also ranked. Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. CLASS...
kmaland.com
Clarinda vs. East Mills
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/26): Clarinda beats East Mills, CAM fends off Stanton, Johnson-Brock beats Sacred Heart. Clarinda held off East Mills, CAM won a fun one with Stanton, Exira-EHK rolled and Johnson-Brock beat Falls City Sacred Heart in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
kmaland.com
After tough stretch, experienced AHSTW girls ready to close the season strong
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch. The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
kmaland.com
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside
(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
kmaland.com
AHSTW has perfect night in Treynor, claims outright second in WIC dual standings
(Treynor) -- AHSTW went 3-0 in duals at Treynor Tuesday to secure outright second place in the Western Iowa Conference regular season standings. The Vikings beat Treynor 42-39, Missouri Valley 39-32 and Riverside 51-28. “I think all three duals, on paper, were gonna be really close,” AHSTW head coach Evan...
kmaland.com
Young Shenandoah wrestling lineup continuing to grow, showing improvements heading into Hawkeye Ten
(Shenandoah) -- It's been a breakthrough year for the Shenandoah wrestling team, thanks to a talented group of underclassmen that continue to make strides. After some lean years, the Mustangs are headed in the right direction. They have a 13-6 dual record and found success at individual tournaments, such as their seventh-place finish at last weekend's John J. Harris Invitational in Corning.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/26): NWMSU rolls, Kansas City beats Omaha
(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged Omaha while Northwest Missouri State recorded a blowout win in regional men's college basketball action Thursday. Iowa (12-8, 4-5): The Hawkeyes' game-winning shot fell short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State (14-7, 6-3). Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points while Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Connor McCaffery recorded five points and eight rebounds.
kmaland.com
Woodbine star receiver Cline picks Buena Vista
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior Cameron Cline will play for another Woodbine native at Buena Vista. Cline, who finished out his career with 1,100 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns this past fall, recently chose the Beavers over Briar Cliff and will play for Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson. “It was a really...
kmaland.com
Red Oak finding its rhythm, gearing up for another postseason run
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak boys basketball is beginning to find its rhythm as the 2022-23 regular season approaches its end. The Tigers (5-10) entered the Christmas break with a meager 1-6 record, but have since started to find their footing with a 4-4 record since the season resumed, and two of those losses coming by less than 10 points.
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Felder to staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton
St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
kmaland.com
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
kmaland.com
Basketball: Woodbine at Fremont-Mills
kmaland.com
Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa
Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
kmaland.com
Ardith Sunderman, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ardith passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Azria Care center in Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Bryce Lee Racine Education Fund. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah (At A Later Date) Notes:Levi passed away on Monday,...
kmaland.com
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
