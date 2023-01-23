Read full article on original website
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.67, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Will TC Energy (TRP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? TC Energy (TRP), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
TFS Financial (TFSL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
TFS Financial (TFSL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Third Federal...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Should You Buy Graco (GGG) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Graco GGG may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Graco is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision...
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tractor Supply (TSCO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.85%. A quarter...
Is a Beat Likely for Old Dominion (ODFL) in Q4 Earnings?
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on February 1, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of ODFL is currently pegged at $2.68 per share which has been revised 0.74% downward in the past 60 days. The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters by an average of 8.39%.
EPR Properties (EPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $42.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the real...
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) closed at $24.35, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Enbridge (ENB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $40.84, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and...
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $104.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security...
