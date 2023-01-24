Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Roof Removal Bid
The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School. The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted...
oilcity.news
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
svinews.com
SVHS Cheer and Dance head to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week
Star Valley High School Dance and Cheer teams are heading to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week and the All-State Teams have been announced. Star Valley Spirit Squads will be competing in the State Spirit Competition this weekend in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
City of Casper Offered $100,000 Grant Towards New Parks and Rec Master Plan
At Tuesday's city council work session, the City of Casper was presented a $100,000 grant by the Natrona County Recreation Joint and Power Board, which will go towards creating a 'Parks and Recreation Master Plan.'. It was asked by the city, that the council approve the acceptance of the grant,...
wyo4news.com
Tiger Rhythm Dance Team pushing to regain state titles
ROCK SPRINGS, WY — The former six-time state champions in 4-A Dance are hoping to regain their state titles this coming Friday at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, Wyoming. Head Coach Laura Christensen stated, “This group is super strong technically, strength-wise, and they get along incredibly well....
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/18/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Authorities Believe Natrona County Man May Have Fallen Through Ice On North Platte River
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A love for taking pictures may have led to the disappearance of a Natrona County man, according to one family member. Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, disappeared on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at Edness Kimball Park, near the North Platte River.
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
‘Project Homeless Connect’ Today Links Those in Need With Casper Agencies
You slept in your car last night. You crashed on a friend's couch last night. Through no fault of your own, you're in Casper without a job, not knowing where you'll sleep tonight, not knowing where you'll get your next meal, not knowing how you or your kids will stay warm, not knowing if someone infected you with a sexually transmitted disease, not knowing how you'll move on from a shattered relationship, or not knowing if it's even worth living.
Kelly Walsh High School Gets Gifts for Uniforms for Cheer, Dance, Robotics Teams
Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday. Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center
Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
Natrona’s Jackson Dutcher Signs With South Dakota St.
Natrona distance runner Jackson Dutcher will continue his career at the Division I level at South Dakota State. He set the school record in the indoor 800-meter run last week in Gillette with a time of 2.00.53. Dutcher also won the 1600 meters in that meet as well. In outdoor...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Public Library Hosting ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition for High School Students
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting the 'Poetry Out Loud' regional competition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This competition is geared towards high schools with a story to tell. "The Library is seeking registrants for Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition for high school students organized by the...
oilcity.news
Snow, gusty winds, cold temps in store through weekend in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and gusty winds are expected through the weekend, leading to low temperatures well below zero degrees by late weekend in the Casper area. Difficult travel conditions throughout much of Wyoming should be expected. The National Weather Service in Riverton says temperatures will be 20 to...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0