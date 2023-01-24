ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Roof Removal Bid

The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School. The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Tiger Rhythm Dance Team pushing to regain state titles

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — The former six-time state champions in 4-A Dance are hoping to regain their state titles this coming Friday at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, Wyoming. Head Coach Laura Christensen stated, “This group is super strong technically, strength-wise, and they get along incredibly well....
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

‘Project Homeless Connect’ Today Links Those in Need With Casper Agencies

You slept in your car last night. You crashed on a friend's couch last night. Through no fault of your own, you're in Casper without a job, not knowing where you'll sleep tonight, not knowing where you'll get your next meal, not knowing how you or your kids will stay warm, not knowing if someone infected you with a sexually transmitted disease, not knowing how you'll move on from a shattered relationship, or not knowing if it's even worth living.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center

Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona’s Jackson Dutcher Signs With South Dakota St.

Natrona distance runner Jackson Dutcher will continue his career at the Division I level at South Dakota State. He set the school record in the indoor 800-meter run last week in Gillette with a time of 2.00.53. Dutcher also won the 1600 meters in that meet as well. In outdoor...
NATRONA, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Snow, gusty winds, cold temps in store through weekend in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and gusty winds are expected through the weekend, leading to low temperatures well below zero degrees by late weekend in the Casper area. Difficult travel conditions throughout much of Wyoming should be expected. The National Weather Service in Riverton says temperatures will be 20 to...
CASPER, WY
