FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Justin Raines, a missing 22-year-old. Deputies said Raines was last seen wearing gray sweatpants in a 2017 Black Ford Mustang near Quartermein Court in Piedmont. According to deputies, the front windshield reads “IER...
FOX Carolina
Worker Rescued After Accident at Construction Site in Duncan
FOX Carolina
Inmate charged after trying to choke guard with towel in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an inmate in the Laurens County Detention Center was recently charged after reportedly attacking a detention officer on January 17, 2023. According to his warrants, 22-year-old Isaac Miller of Clinton allegedly made a towel into...
WYFF4.com
Woman critically injured in Upstate road rage shooting now in rehab, husband says
TOCCOA, Ga. — The husband of a woman who was shot in the head during an Upstate road rage shooting on I-85 gave an update on her conditions Friday that he called "awesome news." Branden Stevanus made the encouraging post to Facebook Friday, 19 days after his wife, Heather,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
FOX Carolina
Crash blocks busy Greenville County road
FOX Carolina
SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Greer
Worker rescued after accident on Upstate job site
A worker at an Upstate construction site has been rescued after being injured in an accident. The incident happened Friday morning at a new school site in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Alex Murdaugh's first interview with SLED after double murder
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after large response at Laurens County home, deputies say
After dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency and SWAT vehicles responded to an Upstate home Thursday, deputies gave an update on the situation. Sky 4 flew over the Laurens County area of Durbin Church Road and Durbin Farms Road in Gray Court at about 2 p.m. and saw dozens of deputies and law enforcement vehicles.
SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Laurens Co.
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. SLED said 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson and 31-year-old Lasheba Tijuandra Turner were both working...
WYFF4.com
Dozens of law enforcement near Laurens County home, video shows
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — 4 p.m. UPDATE: Some law enforcement vehicles have started to clear the area, but no official information has been released. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at a home in Laurens County, South Carolina. Sky 4 flew over the area of Durbin Church Road and...
FOX Carolina
Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center
18-year-old charged for robbing Upstate bank
An 18-year-old has been charged following a robbery Thursday morning after a reported bank robbery in Greer.
WYFF4.com
Greer neighborhood holds emergency meeting after weekend break-in and shooting
The Brushy Creek Townes Homeowners Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night after the break-in and shooting over the weekend. "It was my direct next-door neighbor. I'd gotten home about an hour before it happened," said Grayson Snipes, a resident. According to the HOA's agenda for the meeting, a GoFundMe...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing teen last seen in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they found a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday night. According to police, the teen was last seen at around 3 a.m. near Laurel Meadows.
