ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Justin Raines, a missing 22-year-old. Deputies said Raines was last seen wearing gray sweatpants in a 2017 Black Ford Mustang near Quartermein Court in Piedmont. According to deputies, the front windshield reads “IER...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker Rescued After Accident at Construction Site in Duncan

Law enforcement testifies about first hours of investigation in Murdaugh murder trial. Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County.
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate charged after trying to choke guard with towel in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an inmate in the Laurens County Detention Center was recently charged after reportedly attacking a detention officer on January 17, 2023. According to his warrants, 22-year-old Isaac Miller of Clinton allegedly made a towel into...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

Questions over Murdaugh's appearance night of the murders. A worker was rescued at the Tyger River Elementary construction site after falling into a manhole. Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Greer

The Murdaugh Trial is carrying much further than just South Carolina and surrounding states. It's capturing a global audience. Murdaugh proposes alternate killer theory while talking with SLED agent. Fatal boat crash brought up again in Murdaugh Trial. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Fatal boat crash brought up again in...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center

Questions over Murdaugh's appearance night of the murders. A worker was rescued at the Tyger River Elementary construction site after falling into a manhole. Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greer neighborhood holds emergency meeting after weekend break-in and shooting

The Brushy Creek Townes Homeowners Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night after the break-in and shooting over the weekend. "It was my direct next-door neighbor. I'd gotten home about an hour before it happened," said Grayson Snipes, a resident. According to the HOA's agenda for the meeting, a GoFundMe...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing teen last seen in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they found a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday night. According to police, the teen was last seen at around 3 a.m. near Laurel Meadows.
MAULDIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy