Friday flurries: Here’s the timing on weekend mixed bag

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday, we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid-20s with spotty light snow and minimal accumulations. Clouds stick around with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Breezy with gusts 30 mph at times making it feel a bit colder. Another round of flurries and light snow will move in Friday evening.
Winter weather advisory: More snowfall overnight, Friday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning as we still could see another 1-2″ racking up across the snowbelt, about an inch or less everywhere else. Colder tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Another system from...
Winter weather advisory: Lake effect snow on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The slushy, messy winter weather is behind us but we aren’t done just yet. We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for 11 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. tomorrow for another round of snowfall on the way. A mix of rain and snow this evening...
FORECAST: More Scattered Snow Tonight

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties in effect through 7am Friday morning. A trough of low pressure draped across northern Ohio tonight will stir up numerous snow showers through the evening. These bands of snow will gradually shift northeast into the Primary Snowbelt. Most locations will see an inch or less of new snow tonight before midnight. But, from the Eastern Suburbs up the I-90 corridor, l expect widespread 2-4 inch snow totals by 7am Friday. Roads will be wet everywhere. Where snow bands persist, roads will be snow-covered and slick. Drive with care!
More Snow Coming, Advisories Issued for Sleet

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winter weather advisories are up for the entire area from early Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon. AccuWeather says snow will develop in time for Wednesday morning’s commute. AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham on Canton’s Morning News says it could initially fall heavily, at...
FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Upside Down: More Snow South Than North

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Ohio turned upside down in Wednesday’s snow, with the highest amounts in Stark County and points south. At the Akron Canton Airport, weather watchers measured 3.1 inches of snow from the morning event. But amounts are higher, especially...
Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect

Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.

