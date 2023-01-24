Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Friday flurries: Here’s the timing on weekend mixed bag
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday, we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid-20s with spotty light snow and minimal accumulations. Clouds stick around with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Breezy with gusts 30 mph at times making it feel a bit colder. Another round of flurries and light snow will move in Friday evening.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter weather advisory: More snowfall overnight, Friday morning
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning as we still could see another 1-2″ racking up across the snowbelt, about an inch or less everywhere else. Colder tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Another system from...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter weather advisory: Lake effect snow on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The slushy, messy winter weather is behind us but we aren’t done just yet. We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for 11 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. tomorrow for another round of snowfall on the way. A mix of rain and snow this evening...
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
newsnet5
FORECAST: More Scattered Snow Tonight
CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties in effect through 7am Friday morning. A trough of low pressure draped across northern Ohio tonight will stir up numerous snow showers through the evening. These bands of snow will gradually shift northeast into the Primary Snowbelt. Most locations will see an inch or less of new snow tonight before midnight. But, from the Eastern Suburbs up the I-90 corridor, l expect widespread 2-4 inch snow totals by 7am Friday. Roads will be wet everywhere. Where snow bands persist, roads will be snow-covered and slick. Drive with care!
cleveland19.com
19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: Wintry mix Wednesday then snow Thursday to cause travel hazards
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area for Wednesday. Snow will overspread the area Wednesday morning before transitioning to a wintry mix, and then, eventually, all rain, by Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall on Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates...
whbc.com
More Snow Coming, Advisories Issued for Sleet
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winter weather advisories are up for the entire area from early Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon. AccuWeather says snow will develop in time for Wednesday morning’s commute. AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham on Canton’s Morning News says it could initially fall heavily, at...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday
CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
whbc.com
Upside Down: More Snow South Than North
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Ohio turned upside down in Wednesday’s snow, with the highest amounts in Stark County and points south. At the Akron Canton Airport, weather watchers measured 3.1 inches of snow from the morning event. But amounts are higher, especially...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard of 1978 survivors recall storm, 45 years later
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Photos: December’s winter storm caused damage inside Hopkins Airport terminal
Pictures released to the FOX 8 I-Team show significant damage inside Hopkins Airport after a brutal winter storm Christmas weekend.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some areas get nearly 5 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The lake-effect snow didn’t pile up too high in the snow belt east of Cleveland, but some areas did have nearly 5 inches on the ground as of Thursday night and that total could increase by Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Auburn...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
whbc.com
Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
Parking bans, snow emergencies issued
Several locations in Northeast Ohio have set snow emergency parking bans ahead of Wednesday's winter weather system.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
