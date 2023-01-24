Read full article on original website
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MyNorthwest.com
Aaron Goldsmith shares the story of his decision to stay with Mariners
There have been a number of twists and turns for Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith this offseason that he said he never expected. He didn’t expect to be a candidate this winter to be the new voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team. He didn’t expect there to...
iheart.com
Scott Rolen Joins Fred McGriff in Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer. In his sixth year on the ballot, and with just over 76% of the vote, the former third baseman is getting the call to Cooperstown. Rolen played 17 years in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, and was the Rookie of the Year in 1997. The eight-time gold glove winner and seven-time All-Star also won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Era committee, at the Class of 2023's induction ceremony on July 23rd in Cooperstown.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC
One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
KSDK
Former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame
ST. LOUIS — One of the greatest players to ever wear the Cardinals uniform is heading to Cooperstown. On Tuesday, third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was elected with 76.3% of the vote on the BBWAA ballot. Players need 75% to...
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal
Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phillies Owner Middleton Shares Thoughts on Rolen's Hall of Fame Election
Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton shares his thoughts on the Hall of Fame election of Scott Rolen.
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton misses Hall of Fame nod again
Former Colorado Rockies franchise first baseman Todd Helton came so close to making it into the Baseball Hall of Fame but once again, did not get the nod.
New York Yankees exploring left field help on every front
The New York Yankees have indicated that they are looking to add a left handed hitting outfielder to balance their lineup. That quest has led to numerous discussions in both free agency and the trade front. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in...
Popculture
Longtime Atlanta Braves TV Announcer Chip Caray to Leave Team
The Atlanta Braves are about to lose a valuable member of the team. According to MLB.com, Chip Caray, the longtime television announcer for the Braves, is leaving to team to join the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves have not officially announced the move as of this writing, but it's been reported that Caray will be the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest after working for Bally Sports South where he was with the Braves for the past 18 seasons. Bally Sports Midwest could make an official announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Austin Mack, nation’s No. 7 quarterback, has stellar Washington Huskies visit
>>> Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to land one of nation's top prospects The Washington Huskies have a clear need at the quarterback position in the class of 2024. While Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix is set to return next fall for one more season, Washington didn’t sign a ...
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
Raptors vs. Warriors prediction and odds for Friday, January 27 (Toronto strong underdog play)
Was the Warriors 122-120 win over Memphis a sign that they’ve shaken off their mediocre start to season? Maybe, but probably not. They’re 2-2 in their last four games, all against quality competition. They can turn it on from time to time, but it doesn’t seem like they’re...
CBS Sports
2023 PGA Show: Johnny Damon on how he learned to love golf while playing MLB
Many professional athletes from other sports enjoy hitting the links and enjoying a round of golf in their spare time. Former MLB star Johnny Damon is no different. On Friday, former MLB star Johnny Damon joined CBS Sports at the 2023 PGA Show and talked about his love for the sport of golf, and how that love grew while he was playing baseball professionally.
Best NBA Prop bets for Raptors vs. Warriors (Which Warriors to back on Friday)
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors meet on Friday night in a rematch to the 2019 NBA Finals, however that was a far cry from where these teams are now. Friday, the Raptors sit on the edge of blowing up their roster and embracing a youth movement around Scottie Barnes while the Warriors are trying to rediscover their championship level form after a middling season to date.
Seahawks GM reveals plan for Geno Smith and QB depth chart
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed the team’s plans for the quarterback position, and if Geno Smith is involved. The Seattle Seahawks did what no one besides their fanbase thought would happen, they made the playoffs in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks went ahead with Smith as their starter, who went on to break the single-season passing yards record. Now, with the 2022 season at its end following their Wild Card Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks have an important decision to make regarding what to do with Smith, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Ray Herbert, Detroit sandlot ace and 1962 AL All-Star, dies
Ray Herbert, a 1962 All-Star Game winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Detroit Tigers for decades after retiring, died peacefully in Plymouth, Michigan, five days after his 93rd birthday. Herbert started his big league career with Detroit in 1950 and pitched for four teams over 14 seasons....
