Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed the team’s plans for the quarterback position, and if Geno Smith is involved. The Seattle Seahawks did what no one besides their fanbase thought would happen, they made the playoffs in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks went ahead with Smith as their starter, who went on to break the single-season passing yards record. Now, with the 2022 season at its end following their Wild Card Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks have an important decision to make regarding what to do with Smith, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO