Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Scott Rolen Joins Fred McGriff in Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer. In his sixth year on the ballot, and with just over 76% of the vote, the former third baseman is getting the call to Cooperstown. Rolen played 17 years in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, and was the Rookie of the Year in 1997. The eight-time gold glove winner and seven-time All-Star also won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Era committee, at the Class of 2023's induction ceremony on July 23rd in Cooperstown.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC

One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal

Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news

While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub

NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Longtime Atlanta Braves TV Announcer Chip Caray to Leave Team

The Atlanta Braves are about to lose a valuable member of the team. According to MLB.com, Chip Caray, the longtime television announcer for the Braves, is leaving to team to join the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves have not officially announced the move as of this writing, but it's been reported that Caray will be the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest after working for Bally Sports South where he was with the Braves for the past 18 seasons. Bally Sports Midwest could make an official announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mariners outright former first-round pick

The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
2023 PGA Show: Johnny Damon on how he learned to love golf while playing MLB

Many professional athletes from other sports enjoy hitting the links and enjoying a round of golf in their spare time. Former MLB star Johnny Damon is no different. On Friday, former MLB star Johnny Damon joined CBS Sports at the 2023 PGA Show and talked about his love for the sport of golf, and how that love grew while he was playing baseball professionally.
Best NBA Prop bets for Raptors vs. Warriors (Which Warriors to back on Friday)

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors meet on Friday night in a rematch to the 2019 NBA Finals, however that was a far cry from where these teams are now. Friday, the Raptors sit on the edge of blowing up their roster and embracing a youth movement around Scottie Barnes while the Warriors are trying to rediscover their championship level form after a middling season to date.
Seahawks GM reveals plan for Geno Smith and QB depth chart

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed the team’s plans for the quarterback position, and if Geno Smith is involved. The Seattle Seahawks did what no one besides their fanbase thought would happen, they made the playoffs in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks went ahead with Smith as their starter, who went on to break the single-season passing yards record. Now, with the 2022 season at its end following their Wild Card Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks have an important decision to make regarding what to do with Smith, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.
