Memphis, TN

WREG

Man shot in Frayser, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols: 4 former MPD officers out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Demetrius Haley, 29, is the only former MPD officer of the five that remains in jail on a $350,000 bond. The other officer Tadarrius...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where is Memphis’ police chief during Tyre Nichols investigation?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As there are calls in the community for justice for Tyre Nichols, there have also been questions as to where Memphis’ police chief has been since the firing of five officers last week. Aside from a statement citing their actions as “egregious,” we have not seen Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis publicly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning. MPS says at 9:21 am, officers responded to the 7500 Block of Burnstown Lane regarding a shooting. Officers found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN

