Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Man dies, woman hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died and a woman was critically injured after a shooting over the weekend, police said Wednesday. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a shooting on Maple Leaf Cove near Winchester and Clarke roads. Police said...
Man critically injured, woman detained after shooting in Frayser, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Frayser, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Frayser Boulevard and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
Man shot in Frayser, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: 4 former MPD officers out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Demetrius Haley, 29, is the only former MPD officer of the five that remains in jail on a $350,000 bond. The other officer Tadarrius...
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
actionnews5.com
5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin,...
‘I don’t want us burning up our city’: Tyre Nichols’ mom calls for peaceful protests
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mother of Tyre Nichols is calling for peaceful protests after the video of her son’s confrontation with Memphis police is released Friday. Nichols’ stepfather said Monday he saw the video of his stepson’s arrest. During a candlelight vigil for Nichols Thursday night in Midtown, his mother Rowvaughn Wells said she […]
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Where is Memphis’ police chief during Tyre Nichols investigation?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As there are calls in the community for justice for Tyre Nichols, there have also been questions as to where Memphis’ police chief has been since the firing of five officers last week. Aside from a statement citing their actions as “egregious,” we have not seen Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis publicly […]
Memphis Police search for suspects after man found shot to death in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot to death Tuesday in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the 5500 block of Apple Blossom near Flowering Peach Dr. about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. They found a man shot to death at the scene.
From Elton Hayes to Tyre Nichols: Examining the history of police brutality and reform within MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis attorney and civil rights leader Walter Bailey can’t help but notice the similarities between the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and the 1971 death of 17-year-old Elton Hayes. “(In both cases) you’ve got pursuit by law enforcement officers against alleged traffic violators and the...
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning. MPS says at 9:21 am, officers responded to the 7500 Block of Burnstown Lane regarding a shooting. Officers found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
Comments / 0