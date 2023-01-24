ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

What we know about Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao

By Phil Mayer
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsywF_0kOudzrn00

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Seven people are dead after a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday. Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

At the moment, there is little known about Zhao. Authorities said they are still determining the motive behind the shooting.

Chunli was arrested in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay Substation. He was taken into custody without incident and the weapon believed to be used in the shootings was found in his vehicle.

The shootings happened at a mushroom farm and a trucking business on the outskirts of the city. According to the Associated Press , Zhao worked for one of the businesses. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine described him as a “disgruntled worker.”

At this point, he is believed to have acted alone. A motive for the shooting has not been established. Video taken by KRON4 shows Chunli wearing a vest over a red sweater, blue jeans and a white baseball cap.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KRON4

Bomb threat at Jewish high school in Palo Alto causes evacuation

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Palo Alto was evacuated after a bomb threat was received via phone Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) announced in a press release. Staff at Kehillah Jewish High School called police around 2:54 p.m. to report the bomb threat.
PALO ALTO, CA
pajaronian.com

19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings

CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Four victims were found dead at about 2:22 p.m. at a nursery along the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway, the sheriff's office said. Another victim was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY -- In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday, family members who received unimaginably terrible news or still hadn't heard from loved ones tried to cope at the reunification center at IDES Hall on Main Street.The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in two separate shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, with the suspect allegedly responsible in custody after turning himself in to authorities.  The reunification center was set up by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after the magnitude...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase

WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy