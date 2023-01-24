ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Babs my own opinion
3d ago

And he's Right, yet it's okay thats why they let them in our County & can't even have enough shelter for the Americans who live here, who will be in the cold & dieing of hypothermia yet why would the Government doesn't care 🤔 😑 Shame on Them.... !!!!

2
Boston

Mayor Wu continues to push for rent control

"This is one part of a larger strategy and our goal is to prevent the extreme increases that have been pushing families out of neighborhoods where we've seen double-digit rent increases." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is continuing to advocate for a form of rent control. Last week, it was reported...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

House in fact-finding mode on migrant shelter

Former Gov. Charlie Baker's warnings that the state's emergency assistance shelter system is overfilling with migrants and will not be able to guarantee spots for eligible families come March featured an "artificial deadline," one top lawmaker said Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts

For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Legislators still feeling sting from 62F

Top House and Senate Democrats still have their eyes on revising the voter-approved tax cap that mandated nearly $3 billion in rebates, and in the meantime, some economic analysts think it's not all that likely Massachusetts will trigger the law again this year or next.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Chibuzo Nwachuku

What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries

BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts

BOSTON -  A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently. The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

