Read full article on original website
Babs my own opinion
3d ago
And he's Right, yet it's okay thats why they let them in our County & can't even have enough shelter for the Americans who live here, who will be in the cold & dieing of hypothermia yet why would the Government doesn't care 🤔 😑 Shame on Them.... !!!!
Reply
2
Related
Mayor Wu continues to push for rent control
"This is one part of a larger strategy and our goal is to prevent the extreme increases that have been pushing families out of neighborhoods where we've seen double-digit rent increases." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is continuing to advocate for a form of rent control. Last week, it was reported...
House in fact-finding mode on migrant shelter
Former Gov. Charlie Baker's warnings that the state's emergency assistance shelter system is overfilling with migrants and will not be able to guarantee spots for eligible families come March featured an "artificial deadline," one top lawmaker said Monday.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
Legislators still feeling sting from 62F
Top House and Senate Democrats still have their eyes on revising the voter-approved tax cap that mandated nearly $3 billion in rebates, and in the meantime, some economic analysts think it's not all that likely Massachusetts will trigger the law again this year or next.
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?
Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Capitol Police chief says threats against members of Congress 'still too high' despite drop in case numbers
The US Capitol Police's threat investigations dropped in 2022 for the first time in five years but the agency's police chief said the number of threats against members of Congress is "still too high."
Republican congressman calls for nationwide social media ban for kids, teens
A Republican congressman says social media is so harmful for kids and teens that they should be banned from using it, just like kids aren't allowed to drink or smoke.
I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries
BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
Refusing to Address the Border Crisis is Immoral | Opinion
In the long run, no one's interests are ever served by chaos and abuse of laws. Such outcomes, in fact, undermine the very reason migrants have long aspired to emigrate to America.
Mayor Wu gave her first State of the City address. Here’s what she said.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday that she wants to set the city on a path to reach its former peak population while guarding against trends that are already putting pressure on residents because of soaring housing costs. Wu, who in 2021 became the first woman...
Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts
BOSTON - A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently. The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free...
Comments / 3