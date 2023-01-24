ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and two others escaped after flames ripped through a Stark County home on Thursday afternoon. The multi-alarm blaze at 1335 South Arch Ave. was fully engulfed when Alliance firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, they even spread to a neighboring home.
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents

A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
SHARON, PA
whbc.com

Alliance Man Hospitalized After Bike/Semi Crash

SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with an Alliance address was struck by a semi while riding his motorized bicycle in Smith Township, Mahoning County Monday night. But he is expected to survive despite some serious injuries. The state patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
cleveland19.com

$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no...
MINERVA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy