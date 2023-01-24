Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and two others escaped after flames ripped through a Stark County home on Thursday afternoon. The multi-alarm blaze at 1335 South Arch Ave. was fully engulfed when Alliance firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, they even spread to a neighboring home.
cleveland19.com
North Canton police K-9 to be trained as therapy dog for school resource officer
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton Police Department (NCPD) will begin the search soon for a therapy dog to assign to a school resource officer, according to the department. Last year, NCPD was approved to add the Community Canine Program to their list of services for the community. The...
WFMJ.com
Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents
A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
Willowick pizza parlor hosts fundraiser for woman found nearly frozen to death
WILLOWICK, Ohio — On Dec. 23, Janay Johnson, a 22-year-old woman from Willowick, went out for the evening with friends. Around 3 o'clock the next morning, her mother, Erica Martino, received a phone call, and was informed that her daughter had been found nearly frozen to death and was being rushed to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, 2 suspicious men going door-to-door advised no solicitation in Gate Mills
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills investigated several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called the police after seeing the two men...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Hospitalized After Bike/Semi Crash
SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with an Alliance address was struck by a semi while riding his motorized bicycle in Smith Township, Mahoning County Monday night. But he is expected to survive despite some serious injuries. The state patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was...
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
cleveland19.com
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
cleveland19.com
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
Video: Woman dragged by car while trying to stop thief at gas station
One man is behind bars after Cleveland police say he tried to steal a car with the owner clinging to the driver's side door.
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War, and is a real throwback to simpler times.
WFMJ.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
whbc.com
Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no...
cleveland19.com
Bodycam video shows Cleveland Heights officer punched during 50+ student fight
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department released video Thursday of a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Cleveland Heights High School Tuesday night. Cleveland Heights chief of police Chris Britton can’t thank of any incident like this in his nearly 30 years in...
