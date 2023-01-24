Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
verdictfoodservice.com
Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas
The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
Discover April Sound, the featured neighborhood for January
The featured neighborhood for January is April Sound. (Courtesy Canva) Year over year in December, data shows the median price of homes sold rose in all eight Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes with Montgomery ZIP code 77356 seeing the biggest jump. As prices trended up, the number of homes sold...
The Weather Channel
Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage
Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
This Texas city ranked among best in US for fishing
Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
New retail center to start construction south of Pearland this year
The upcoming retail center Meridiana Marketplace will be on the southeast corner of Hwy. 6 and Meridiana Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group) Meridiana Marketplace, a retail center to be built at 19710 Hwy. 6 near Manvel High School, is anticipated to begin construction in the spring and has acquired its first two leases.
houston-today.com
Canfor closing its Houston mill in April
Canfor is closing its Houston mill in early spring, citing weak markets making its continued operation uneconomical. A statement released by the company this afternoon is calling the closure temporary, saying there is a plan to rebuild the facility with newer equipment but that it hinges on approval by Canfor’s board of directors.
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
Tornado damage near Houston 'catastrophic,' official says as storm moves eastward
Emergency responders in the Houston area say they are responding to reports of damage and stranded motorists after a possible tornado moved through the area Tuesday.
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
iheart.com
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center to open in May
The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center is anticipated to open in 2023 in Grand Central Park. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center, which has been in the works since 2015, is anticipated to finish up construction and open in 2023. The hotel will...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
WFAA
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters
HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
