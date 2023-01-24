ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
verdictfoodservice.com

Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas

The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
The Weather Channel

Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage

Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
CultureMap Houston

10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations

The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
houston-today.com

Canfor closing its Houston mill in April

Canfor is closing its Houston mill in early spring, citing weak markets making its continued operation uneconomical. A statement released by the company this afternoon is calling the closure temporary, saying there is a plan to rebuild the facility with newer equipment but that it hinges on approval by Canfor’s board of directors.
The Week

Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston

At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
KHOU

Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
iheart.com

Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?

If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
WFAA

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
KHOU

More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters

HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
