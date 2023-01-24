Read full article on original website
WTVM
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a Columbus woman connected to a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Nicole Rogers. According to officials, the murder occurred on Monday, Jan. 23, just before noon in the Germantown neighborhood across the street...
WTVM
LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say. Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.
WTVM
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say. On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area. According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
fox29.com
Police searching for 19-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Germantown stabbing
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a 19-year-old woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing in Germantown on Monday. Just before noon, police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for reports of a person screaming. Upon arrival, responding officers say...
wfxl.com
Two vehicles sought in connection to Lee Street shooting in Americus located
Americus police are investigating after gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 800 bock of North Lee Street, around 2:35 p.m. for shots being fired. No one was injured during the incident, but police say that one shot hit a nearby home. The shooting took place in the...
CPD arrest juvenile suspect with two fake guns in ‘a string of armed robberies’ on Victory Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, between 7:20 p.m. and 7:48 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded to multiple armed robberies near the Victory Drive area. According to the police department, four businesses and an individual were all robbed at gunpoint in “a string of armed robberies.” An attempted armed robbery also occurred […]
WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
WTVM
Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
WALB 10
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
Ga. man said he was robbed at gunpoint. He was actually just late on his rent.
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police say he pretended to get robbed to distract from being late on his rent payment. LaGrange police say they were called to the Stay Lodge Extended Stay to reports of an armed robbery at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
WTVM
Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
WTVM
Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379. Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on...
WTVM
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including interference with government property. On January 25 at 5:21 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1281 Youngs Mill Road, along with the Troup County Fire Department.
WTVM
Auburn police investigate after pedestrian killed on I-85
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are investigating a wreck that has left a pedestrian dead. The accident happened on January 24, at approximately 11:11 p.m., near the Moore’s Mill Overpass on I-85 in Auburn. Officials say the pedestrian was walking on the roadway in the southbound lane of...
WTVM
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
Georgia Superior Court: Staunton Drive shooting defendants file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Defendants in the Staunton Drive shooting case are filing for immunity, according to judges with Georgia’s Superior Court. Defendants Eurica Turpin and Ceonna Turpin were both charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Kalleah Marshall on March 31, 2022. According to officials, both defendants filed a motion stating […]
UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
